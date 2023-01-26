U.S. natgas plunges 8% to 21-month low ahead of expiration and storage report

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 8% to a 21-month low on Thursday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected and a growing belief in the market that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will not actually restart until March or later.
That price plunge also came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was much smaller than usual because the weather then was warmer than normal, keeping heating demand low.
The price more also occurred the day before the expiration of the February contract as the front-month on the New York Mercantile Exchange when volatility often peaks because trading volumes are low. In 2022, gas prices soared by a record 46% when the February contract expired before plunging 26% the next day when the March contract became the front-month.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 82 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 20. That compares with a decrease of 217 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 185 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 2.738 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.3% above the five-year average of 2.601 tcf for this time of year.
Earlier this week, Freeport said its export plant was ready to begin the process of exiting a seven-month outage, pending regulatory approval. But several analysts have stuck with their earlier estimates that it will take until March or later for the plant to actually start pulling in big amounts of gas from pipelines.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG exporter, is important because the market expects gas prices and demand to rise once the plant returns. The facility, which shut in a fire on June 8, 2022, can pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG when operating at full power.
That is about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull out of the ground each day.
Small amounts of pipeline gas started flowing to Freeport on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. Officials at Freeport had no comment on what they were using the gas for. The last two times gas flowed to Freeport from Jan. 14-18 and Dec. 20-28, sources said the company used the gas to maintain a flare system.
On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 24 cents, or 7.8%, to $2.827 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:20 a.m. EST (1420 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 2021.
That continues the record volatility seen last year, with the contract now on track to close up or down over 5% on 10 of the 17 trading days in 2023.
The March NGH23 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was down about 20 cents to $2.71 per mmBtu.
Meanwhile, recent increases in crude CLc1 futures to a nine-week high boosted oil's premium over gas to its highest since January 2020. Over the last several years that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas.
The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, jumped to 29-to-1 on Thursday. So far in 2023, crude has traded about 22 times over gas, much higher than crude's average premium of 15 times gas in 2022 and a five-year average (2018-2022) of 20 times. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.
Week ended Jan 20 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 20
Five-year average Jan 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-82
-82
-217
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,738
2,820
2,622
2,601
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+5.3%
+1.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.86
3.07
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
17.92
17.85
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
20.94
22.13
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
448
477
508
430
431
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
2
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
452
481
510
434
435
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.9
98.4
98.6
93.5
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.3
8.8
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
107.3
106.7
107.4
103.9
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.6
2.6
2.5
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.3
5.2
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.5
12.4
12.6
7.2
U.S. Commercial
14.8
16.5
18.4
20.4
17.1
U.S. Residential
24.5
27.8
31.3
35.0
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
32.6
33.4
32.3
28.5
U.S. Industrial
24.6
25.7
26.3
26.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.9
3.1
2.9
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
101.1
110.4
117.5
122.2
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
121.6
130.8
137.7
143.3
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Wind
9
13
11
12
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
36
38
36
35
Coal
19
18
19
18
23
Nuclear
21
21
21
23
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.09
3.35
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.05
3.15
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
15.31
18.50
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.61
2.62
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.97
3.12
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.22
3.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
17.00
18.95
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.48
2.79
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.62
2.79
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
47.75
53.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.50
43.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.00
32.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
142.25
157.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
102.25
187.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
133.00
149.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
