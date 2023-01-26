US Markets

U.S. natgas plunges 7% to 21-month low ahead of expiration, Freeport delays

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2023 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds EIA storage data, latest prices

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged 7% to a 21-month low on Thursday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected, and a growing belief that Freeport LNG's Texas liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant will not restart until March or later.

The price drop occurred the day before the expiration of the February contract as the front-month on the New York Mercantile Exchange, when volatility often peaks because trading volumes are low. In 2022, gas prices soared by a record 46% on the day the February contract expired before plunging 26% the following day when the March contract became the front-month.

Thursday's price move came despite a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities pulled 91 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 20.

That was more than the 82-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

As for Freeport, the company said earlier this week that its export plant was ready to begin the process of exiting a seven-month outage, pending regulatory approval. But several analysts have stuck with their earlier estimates that it will take until March or later for the plant to start pulling in big amounts of gas from pipelines.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG exporter, is important because the market expects gas prices and demand to rise once the plant returns. The facility, which shut after a fire in June 2022, can pull in about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas and turn it into LNG when operating at full power.

That is about 2% of what U.S. gas producers pull out of the ground each day.

Small amounts of pipeline gas started flowing to Freeport on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. Officials at Freeport had no comment on what they were using the gas for. The last two times gas flowed to Freeport, from Jan. 14-18 and Dec. 20-28, sources said the company used the gas to maintain a flare system.

On its second-to-last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 21.7 cents, or 7.1%, to $2.850 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 2021.

That continues the record volatility seen last year, with the contract now on track to close up or down over 5% on 10 of the 17 trading days in 2023.

The March NGH23 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was down about 15 cents at $2.77 per mmBtu.

Meanwhile, recent increases in crude CLc1 futures to a nine-week high boosted oil's premium over gas to its highest since January 2020. Over recent years that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, jumped to 29-to-1 on Thursday. Crude's average premium over gas was 15 times gas in 2022 and the five-year average (2018-2022) is 20 times. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.

Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)

Week ended Jan 13 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 20

Five-year average Jan 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-91

-82

-217

-185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,729

2,820

2,622

2,601

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+4.9

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.86

3.07

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

17.92

17.85

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

20.94

22.13

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

448

477

508

430

431

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

2

4

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

452

481

510

434

435

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.9

98.4

98.6

93.5

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.4

8.3

8.8

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

107.3

106.7

107.4

103.9

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.3

5.2

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.5

12.4

12.6

7.2

U.S. Commercial

14.8

16.5

18.4

20.4

17.1

U.S. Residential

24.5

27.8

31.3

35.0

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.5

32.6

33.4

32.3

28.5

U.S. Industrial

24.6

25.7

26.3

26.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.9

3.1

2.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

101.1

110.4

117.5

122.2

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

121.6

130.8

137.7

143.3

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 27

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Wind

9

13

11

12

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

36

38

36

35

Coal

19

18

19

18

23

Nuclear

21

21

21

23

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.09

3.35

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.05

3.15

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

15.31

18.50

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.61

2.62

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.97

3.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.22

3.80

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

17.00

18.95

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.48

2.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.62

2.79

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

47.75

53.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.50

43.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.00

32.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

142.25

157.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

102.25

187.00

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

133.00

149.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and John Stonestreet)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.