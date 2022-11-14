U.S. natgas pares gains on Texas Freeport LNG delayed restart -rumors

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.s. natural gas futures pared gains to up 3% on Monday from up over 8% earlier in the day on unconfirmed tweets that restart of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas will be delayed until December, according to energy traders.

Freeport has said repeatedly that it was on track to restart the plant in November following an explosion that shut it on June 8. NGA/

U.S. regulators want more data on Texas Freeport LNG plant before restart

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.