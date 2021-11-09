U.S. natgas output to rise, demand to ease in 2021 -EIA

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will rise to a record high in 2021 after falling last year due to coronavirus demand destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

Domestic demand for gas, meanwhile, will decline for a second year in a row in 2021, the EIA forecast.

The EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 93.34 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021 and 96.69 bcfd in 2022 from 91.49 bcfd in 2020. That compares with an all-time high of 92.87 bcfd in 2019.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.