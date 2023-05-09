U.S. natgas output to hit record high in 2023, demand to fall

Adds coal, carbon dioxide and LNG data

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will rise to a record high in 2023, while demand will fall, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 101.09 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 and 101.24 bcfd in 2024 from a record 98.13 bcfd in 2022.

The agency also projected domestic gas consumption would fall to 87.54 bcfd in 2023 and 86.05 bcfd in 2024 from a record 88.53 bcfd in 2022.

If correct, 2024 would be the first time that output rises for four years in a row since 2015. It would also be the first time that demand declines for two years in a row since 2006.

The latest projections for 2023 were higher than the EIA's April forecast of 100.87 bcfd for supply and 87.37 bcfd for demand.

The agency forecast that average U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports would reach 12.11 bcfd in 2023 and 12.73 bcfd in 2024, up from a record 10.59 bcfd in 2022.

That 2023 LNG forecast was higher than the 12.08 bcfd EIA forecast in April.

EIA projected U.S. coal production would fall from 597.2 million short tons in 2022 to 577.1 million short tons in 2023, the lowest since 2020, and 491.2 million short tons in 2024, the lowest since 1963, as natural gas and renewable sources of power displace coal-fired plants.

As gas demand eases and power producers burn less coal, EIA projected carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels would fall from 4.964 billion tonnes in 2022 to 4.830 billion tonnes in 2023 and 4.807 billion tonnes in 2024.

That compares with 4.580 billion tonnes in 2020, which was the lowest since 1983 because the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand for energy.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.