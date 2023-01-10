U.S. natgas output to hit record high in 2023, demand to fall

Adds natural gas, coal and carbon emissions data

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will rise to a record high in 2023, while demand will fall, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 100.34 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 and 102.29 bcfd in 2024 from a record 98.02 bcfd in 2022.

The agency also projected gas consumption would fall to 86.74 bcfd in 2023 and 85.79 bcfd in 2024 from a record 88.72 bcfd in 2022.

If correct, 2024 would be the first time output rises for four years in a row since 2015. It would also be the first time demand declines for two years in a row since 2006.

EIA's latest projections for 2023 were lower than its December forecast of 100.38 bcfd for supply but higher than its December forecast of 85.40 bcfd for demand.

The agency forecast average U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports would reach 12.06 bcfd in 2023 and 12.59 bcfd in 2024, up from a record 10.65 bcfd in 2022.

That 2023 forecast was higher than the 10.60 bcfd EIA forecast in December due in part to the expected return of the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas.

EIA projected U.S. coal production would fall from 594.2 million short tons in 2022 to 530.7 million short tons in 2023, the lowest since 1965, and 500.8 million short tons in 2024, the lowest since 1963, as renewable sources of power displace coal-fired plants.

As gas demand eases and power producers burn less coal, EIA projected carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels would fall from 4.986 billion tonnes in 2022 to 4.830 billion tonnes in 2023 and 4.814 billion tonnes in 2024.

That compares with 4.580 billion tonnes in 2020, which was the lowest since 1983 because the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand for energy.

