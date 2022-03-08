US Markets

U.S. natgas output, demand to rise in 2022 -EIA

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas production and demand will both rise in 2022 as the economy grows, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will both rise in 2022 as the economy grows, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected that dry gas production will rise to 96.69 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 and 99.15 bcfd in 2023 from a record 93.56 bcfd in 2021.

The agency also projected that gas consumption would rise to 84.59 bcfd in 2022 from 82.97 bcfd in 2021 before sliding to 84.26 bcfd in 2023. That compares with a record 85.29 bcfd in 2019.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular