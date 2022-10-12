U.S. natgas output and demand to hit record highs in 2022

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production and demand will rise to record highs in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Wednesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will rise to 97.56 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 and 99.63 bcfd in 2023 from a record 94.57 bcfd in 2021.

The agency also projected gas consumption would rise from 84.01 in 2021 to 87.89 bcfd in 2022 before sliding to 85.30 bcfd in 2023. That compares with a record 85.29 bcfd in 2019.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.