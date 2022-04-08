U.S. natgas on track to close at 2008 high again on soaring LNG demand

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 1% on Friday, putting the front-month on track to close at its highest since December 2008 for a second day in a row, as much higher global prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

U.S. prices also climbed on growing worries that cooler weather expected in coming weeks will keep heating demand high and prevent utilities from adding much gas to storage during that time. U.S. gas stockpiles were already about 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GAS

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.4 cents, or 1.0%, to $6.423 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2008 for a second day in a row.

That also put the front-month up about 13% this week and on track to rise for a fourth week in a row for the first time since October.

U.S. gas futures have already soared about 73% this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, an action the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."

European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 rose about 3% to around $34 per mmBtu as lower wind power output boosts demand for gas and on growing worries that Russian sanctions could cause Europe to ban Russian imports or prompt Russia to stop exporting gas to Europe. NG/EU

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas in 2021, totaling about 18.3 bcfd. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Record LNG demand also boosted the 12-month U.S. gas futures strip NG12Mst to $6.44 per mmBtu, its highest since January 2009, and helped keep the U.S. front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for an eighth day in a row for the first time since July 2021.

Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.4 bcfd this week to 95.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder before rising to 95.9 bcfd in two weeks with a brief cool down. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due to declines at the Corpus Christi and Freeport facilities in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert more LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 8

Five-year average Apr 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+16

-33

+55

+33

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,398

1,382

1,836

1,700

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.44

6.36

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.42

33.25

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.10

33.44

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

183

178

138

180

165

U.S. GFS CDDs

33

30

24

30

31

U.S. GFS TDDs

216

208

162

210

196

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.1

94.5

94.3

92.6

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.1

8.1

7.4

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.0

102.7

102.4

100.0

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

2.6

2.6

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

6.0

5.8

5.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

12.4

12.7

11.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

11.9

9.9

8.9

7.1

8.3

U.S. Residential

17.7

14.1

12.4

8.6

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

24.4

24.5

23.1

23.5

24.0

U.S. Industrial

23.6

23.0

22.7

22.0

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.6

78.5

73.9

68.1

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

106.5

99.4

95.0

88.1

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Wind

15

15

15

15

13

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

32

31

31

33

Coal

19

19

18

20

21

Nuclear

19

20

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.05

6.29

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.88

6.19

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.78

6.81

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.64

5.94

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.00

6.25

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.88

6.36

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.13

6.27

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.69

5.75

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.08

5.11

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

62.75

76.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

57.75

36.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

59.75

54.63

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

41.00

59.80

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

55.50

65.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

66.25

79.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

