U.S. natgas on track to close at 2008 high again on soaring LNG demand
April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 1% on Friday, putting the front-month on track to close at its highest since December 2008 for a second day in a row, as much higher global prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
U.S. prices also climbed on growing worries that cooler weather expected in coming weeks will keep heating demand high and prevent utilities from adding much gas to storage during that time. U.S. gas stockpiles were already about 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GAS
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.4 cents, or 1.0%, to $6.423 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2008 for a second day in a row.
That also put the front-month up about 13% this week and on track to rise for a fourth week in a row for the first time since October.
U.S. gas futures have already soared about 73% this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, an action the Kremlin calls a "special military operation."
European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 rose about 3% to around $34 per mmBtu as lower wind power output boosts demand for gas and on growing worries that Russian sanctions could cause Europe to ban Russian imports or prompt Russia to stop exporting gas to Europe. NG/EU
Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, provided about 30% to 40% of Europe's gas in 2021, totaling about 18.3 bcfd. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022, and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.
Record LNG demand also boosted the 12-month U.S. gas futures strip NG12Mst to $6.44 per mmBtu, its highest since January 2009, and helped keep the U.S. front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for an eighth day in a row for the first time since July 2021.
Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 99.4 bcfd this week to 95.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder before rising to 95.9 bcfd in two weeks with a brief cool down. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due to declines at the Corpus Christi and Freeport facilities in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert more LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 8
Five-year average Apr 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+16
-33
+55
+33
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,398
1,382
1,836
1,700
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.44
6.36
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.42
33.25
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.10
33.44
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
183
178
138
180
165
U.S. GFS CDDs
33
30
24
30
31
U.S. GFS TDDs
216
208
162
210
196
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.1
94.5
94.3
92.6
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.1
8.1
7.4
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
102.7
102.4
100.0
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
2.6
2.6
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
6.0
5.8
5.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
12.4
12.7
11.3
5.2
U.S. Commercial
11.9
9.9
8.9
7.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
17.7
14.1
12.4
8.6
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
24.5
23.1
23.5
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.6
23.0
22.7
22.0
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
78.5
73.9
68.1
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
106.5
99.4
95.0
88.1
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Wind
15
15
15
15
13
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
32
31
31
33
Coal
19
19
18
20
21
Nuclear
19
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.05
6.29
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.88
6.19
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.78
6.81
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.64
5.94
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.00
6.25
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.88
6.36
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.13
6.27
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.69
5.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.08
5.11
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
62.75
76.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
57.75
36.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
59.75
54.63
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
41.00
59.80
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.50
65.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
66.25
79.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)
