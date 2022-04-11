U.S. natgas on track for highest close since 2008 on rising heating demand
April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Monday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in 13 years, on forecasts for higher heating demand than previously expected and as much higher global gas prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 30.4 cents, or 4.8%, to $6.582 per million British thermal units at 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2008.
That U.S. price increase came even though global crude futures CLc1, LCOc1 dropped about 4% and European gas futures held steady. O/RNG/EU
U.S. gas futures have soared about 74% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation."
Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 40% over the past month, European gas, which was currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes.
Analysts said that in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from adding much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
With LNG exports near record highs, U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row for the first time since July 2021, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
In the spot market, gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, rose to their highest since February 2021 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters.
AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year.
Traders noted that Alberta's cold, which will likely reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada to the United States this week.
Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 97.2 bcfd next week as some of the unseasonably cold air in Alberta moves into the United States next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 8
Five-year average Apr 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+16
-33
+55
+33
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,398
1,382
1,836
1,700
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.34
6.28
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.51
32.51
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.61
33.10
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
172
183
180
155
154
U.S. GFS CDDs
35
33
20
36
34
U.S. GFS TDDs
207
216
200
191
188
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.5
94.8
95.0
92.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
7.9
7.7
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
102.7
102.7
99.8
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.5
2.6
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
5.6
5.6
6.6
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.6
12.5
11.5
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.9
8.8
9.5
8.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
14.2
12.3
13.6
10.7
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
23.9
23.5
25.3
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.7
23.0
22.8
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.4
74.6
76.6
73.8
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
99.3
95.4
97.2
94.5
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Wind
17
15
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
31
33
32
31
31
Coal
20
19
19
18
20
Nuclear
19
19
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.38
6.05
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.98
4.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.94
6.78
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.75
5.64
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.14
6.00
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.01
5.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.01
6.13
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.80
5.69
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.32
5.08
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
67.25
62.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
50.50
57.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
65.50
59.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
79.29
41.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.00
55.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
29.75
66.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.