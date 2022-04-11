U.S. natgas on track for highest close since 2008 on rising heating demand

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Monday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in 13 years, on forecasts for higher heating demand than previously expected and as much higher global gas prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 30.4 cents, or 4.8%, to $6.582 per million British thermal units at 9:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2008.

That U.S. price increase came even though global crude futures CLc1, LCOc1 dropped about 4% and European gas futures held steady. O/RNG/EU

U.S. gas futures have soared about 74% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 40% over the past month, European gas, which was currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes.

Analysts said that in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from adding much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

With LNG exports near record highs, U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a third week in a row for the first time since July 2021, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In the spot market, gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, rose to their highest since February 2021 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year.

Traders noted that Alberta's cold, which will likely reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada to the United States this week.

Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 97.2 bcfd next week as some of the unseasonably cold air in Alberta moves into the United States next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 8

Five-year average Apr 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+16

-33

+55

+33

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,398

1,382

1,836

1,700

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.34

6.28

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.51

32.51

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.61

33.10

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

172

183

180

155

154

U.S. GFS CDDs

35

33

20

36

34

U.S. GFS TDDs

207

216

200

191

188

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.5

94.8

95.0

92.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

7.9

7.7

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.7

102.7

102.7

99.8

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.6

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.6

5.6

6.6

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.6

12.5

11.5

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.9

8.8

9.5

8.1

8.3

U.S. Residential

14.2

12.3

13.6

10.7

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

24.4

23.9

23.5

25.3

24.0

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.7

23.0

22.8

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.4

74.6

76.6

73.8

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

99.3

95.4

97.2

94.5

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Wind

17

15

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

8

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

31

33

32

31

31

Coal

20

19

19

18

20

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.38

6.05

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.98

4.88

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.94

6.78

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.75

5.64

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.14

6.00

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.01

5.88

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.01

6.13

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.80

5.69

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.32

5.08

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

67.25

62.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

50.50

57.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

65.50

59.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

79.29

41.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.00

55.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

29.75

66.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

