US Markets
LNG

U.S. natgas on track for 6-month high on near record LNG exports

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% on Wednesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in six months, on a decline in output and forecasts for more gas demand from power generators over the next two weeks than previously expected.

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% on Wednesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in six months, on a decline in output and forecasts for more gas demand from power generators over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. gas futures have soared about 68% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs with several countries seeking to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow launches its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbor. Ukraine and Western countries call it an unprovoked invasion.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 23.8 cents, or 4.0%, to $6.270 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:33 a.m. EDT (1333 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 5, 2021.

European gas TRNLTTFMc1, meanwhile, rose about 2% on Wednesday to around $35 per mmBtu after the European Union (EU) continued to keep Russia gas off its sanctions list despite calls from some members to add the fuel. So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time. NG/EU

Record U.S. LNG demand has kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since last September, and caused the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to rise to its highest since January 2009.

The premium of futures for March over April 2023 NGH23-J23 rose to a record high of $1.47 per mmBtu. The industry uses the March-April spread to bet on the winter heating season when demand for gas peaks.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow-maker" because rapid price moves resulting from changing weather forecasts have knocked some speculators betting on the spread out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion on gas futures in 2006.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 0.8 bcfd to 93.3 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines along the Gulf Coast and in Appalachia, according to preliminary Refinitiv data. If that drop is correct -- preliminary data is often revised as happened on Tuesday when a preliminary decline of 1.6 bcfd was reduced to around 0.8 bcfd -- it would be the biggest one-day decline since mid-March.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.2 bcfd this week to 93.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due to declines at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi facility and Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 1

Five-year average Apr 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-19

+26

+19

+8

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,396

1,415

1,791

1,667

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.3%

-14.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.25

6.03

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.85

33.87

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.46

32.95

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

177

169

138

180

172

U.S. GFS CDDs

29

32

24

30

29

U.S. GFS TDDs

206

201

162

210

201

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.1

94.5

94.8

92.6

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.1

7.8

7.4

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.0

102.6

102.7

100.0

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

2.6

2.6

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.7

5.6

5.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

12.3

12.1

11.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

11.9

9.8

8.7

7.1

8.3

U.S. Residential

17.7

14.0

12.1

8.6

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

24.4

24.0

22.6

23.5

24.0

U.S. Industrial

23.6

23.0

22.7

22.0

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.6

77.6

72.9

68.1

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

106.5

98.2

93.2

88.1

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Wind

13

15

15

15

13

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

33

32

31

31

33

Coal

20

19

18

20

21

Nuclear

20

20

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.95

5.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.75

5.41

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.59

6.25

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.54

5.23

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.88

5.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.86

5.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.96

5.64

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.42

5.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.04

4.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

66.75

58.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

45.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

51.00

79.60

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

62.60

40.42

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.00

34.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

69.50

40.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular