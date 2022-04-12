U.S. natgas on track for 13-year high on output cut, cold forecast

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in 13 years for a second day in a row, with a sharp drop in U.S. output and on expectations freezing weather in Alberta, Canada will move into the United States next week and boost heating demand.

Traders noted U.S. gas prices were also being pulled higher on Tuesday by a 4% jump in global crude CLc1, LCOc1 and other energy futures. O/R

U.S. gas futures have already soared about 82% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14.2 cents, or 2.1%, to $6.785 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT), putting the contract on track to hit its highest close since November 2008 for a second day in a row.

Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 44% over the past month, European gas, currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies to Europe via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU

Analysts said in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from injecting much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In the spot market, gas prices for Tuesday at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta rose to their highest since March 2014 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters to escape a spring freeze.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year.

Traders noted that Alberta's cold, expected to reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada. Already, prices in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL, which gets some gas from Alberta, rose to their highest since the February freeze in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, preliminary data showed output was on track to drop 1.9 bcfd to 93.4 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Appalachia. That would be the biggest daily decline since freezing weather shut wells in early February, but preliminary data is often revised.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The amount of feedgas flowing to Sabine Pass on Tuesday was on track to fall to a preliminary 3.2 bcfd, the lowest since October 2021.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 1 (Actual) Year ago Apr 8 Five-year average Apr 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +16 -33 +55 +33 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,398 1,382 1,836 1,700 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.70 6.64 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 32.90 32.37 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.02 33.61 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 163 172 180 155 150 U.S. GFS CDDs 37 35 20 36 35 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 207 200 191 185 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.5 94.9 95.3 92.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 7.9 7.9 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.8 103.2 99.8 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.6 5.6 6.6 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 11.9 11.5 11.5 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.9 8.7 9.4 8.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 14.2 12.1 13.4 10.7 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 23.6 22.9 25.3 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.6 23.0 22.8 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 73.9 75.6 73.8 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 94.0 95.3 94.5 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Wind 18 15 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 31 33 32 31 31 Coal 19 19 19 18 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.35 6.38 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.88 5.98 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.42 6.94 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.82 5.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.64 6.14 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.03 6.01 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.78 6.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.78 5.80 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.60 5.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.50 67.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.50 50.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 68.50 65.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 79.13 79.29 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.00 29.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 29.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.