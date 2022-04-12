US Markets
U.S. natgas on track for 13-year high on output cut, cold forecast

Scott DiSavino Reuters
U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% on Tuesday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in 13 years for a second day in a row, with a sharp drop in U.S. output and on expectations freezing weather in Alberta, Canada will move into the United States next week and boost heating demand.

Traders noted U.S. gas prices were also being pulled higher on Tuesday by a 4% jump in global crude CLc1, LCOc1 and other energy futures. O/R

U.S. gas futures have already soared about 82% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 14.2 cents, or 2.1%, to $6.785 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT), putting the contract on track to hit its highest close since November 2008 for a second day in a row.

Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 44% over the past month, European gas, currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies to Europe via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU

Analysts said in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from injecting much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In the spot market, gas prices for Tuesday at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta rose to their highest since March 2014 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters to escape a spring freeze.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year.

Traders noted that Alberta's cold, expected to reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada. Already, prices in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL, which gets some gas from Alberta, rose to their highest since the February freeze in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, preliminary data showed output was on track to drop 1.9 bcfd to 93.4 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Appalachia. That would be the biggest daily decline since freezing weather shut wells in early February, but preliminary data is often revised.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas and Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The amount of feedgas flowing to Sabine Pass on Tuesday was on track to fall to a preliminary 3.2 bcfd, the lowest since October 2021.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 8

Five-year average Apr 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+16

-33

+55

+33

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,398

1,382

1,836

1,700

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.70

6.64

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

32.90

32.37

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.02

33.61

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

163

172

180

155

150

U.S. GFS CDDs

37

35

20

36

35

U.S. GFS TDDs

200

207

200

191

185

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.5

94.9

95.3

92.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

7.9

7.9

7.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.7

102.8

103.2

99.8

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.6

5.6

6.6

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

11.9

11.5

11.5

5.2

U.S. Commercial

9.9

8.7

9.4

8.1

8.3

U.S. Residential

14.2

12.1

13.4

10.7

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

24.4

23.6

22.9

25.3

24.0

U.S. Industrial

23.0

22.6

23.0

22.8

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.4

73.9

75.6

73.8

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

99.3

94.0

95.3

94.5

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Wind

18

15

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

3

3

Hydro

7

8

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

31

33

32

31

31

Coal

19

19

19

18

20

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.35

6.38

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.88

5.98

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.42

6.94

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.82

5.75

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.64

6.14

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.03

6.01

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.78

6.01

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.78

5.80

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.60

5.32

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

68.50

67.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.50

50.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

68.50

65.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

79.13

79.29

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

39.00

29.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.50

29.75

