U.S. natgas little changed as big storage build offsets output drop
June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Thursday, as a slightly bigger than expected storage build offset a decline in output, an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, and record power demand in Texas.
Power use in Texas reached the highest level on record for the month of May on Tuesday and will likely break the grid's all-time high early next week, as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 90 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 27.
That compares with the 86 bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. It also compares with an increase of 100 bcf in the same week last year, and with a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Traders said the build was smaller than usual because power generators burned more gas last week to produce electricity due to high coal CQNYMC1 prices and a lack of wind power.
Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 1.902 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 15.1% below the five-year average of 2.239 tcf for this time of the year.
After dropping about 7% on Tuesday and rising about 7% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 3.1 cents, or 0.4%, to $8.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 26.
U.S. gas futures are up about 134% so far this year, as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.1 bcfd this week to 85.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.7 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas.
Russia boosted pipeline exports to Europe to 7.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 6.8 bcfd on Tuesday on the three main lines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.
|
Week ended May 27 (Actual)
Week ended May 20 (Actual)
Year ago May 27
Five-year average May 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+90
+80
+100
+100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,902
1,812
2,299
2,239
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.1%
-15.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.80
8.70
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.19
25.54
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.02
24.08
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
12
12
21
22
23
U.S. GFS CDDs
160
167
142
133
135
U.S. GFS TDDs
172
179
163
155
158
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
95.4
95.5
92.7
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.3
7.4
7.5
7.2
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.8
103.0
99.9
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.7
2.6
2.6
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.1
6.6
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.8
12.5
11.0
4.3
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.6
4.6
4.9
4.7
U.S. Residential
4.6
4.1
3.9
4.5
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
27.3
27.6
28.8
28.1
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.9
20.7
20.8
21.0
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.4
63.5
64.6
65.1
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
86.0
85.1
85.9
85.3
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Wind
16
12
12
15
13
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
32
37
37
34
36
Coal
18
20
20
18
19
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.47
8.46
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.83
7.78
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.64
9.47
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.62
7.58
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.20
8.06
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.85
8.15
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.95
9.03
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.01
7.78
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.77
5.92
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
82.00
74.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
95.25
113.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
85.00
95.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
71.00
65.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
85.00
73.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
77.50
79.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Holmes)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
