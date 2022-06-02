U.S. natgas little changed as big storage build offsets output drop

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a one-week high on Thursday, as a slightly bigger than expected storage build offset a decline in output, an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants, and record power demand in Texas.

Power use in Texas reached the highest level on record for the month of May on Tuesday and will likely break the grid's all-time high early next week, as economic growth boosts overall usage and hot weather causes homes and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 90 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 27.

That compares with the 86 bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. It also compares with an increase of 100 bcf in the same week last year, and with a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Traders said the build was smaller than usual because power generators burned more gas last week to produce electricity due to high coal CQNYMC1 prices and a lack of wind power.

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 1.902 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 15.1% below the five-year average of 2.239 tcf for this time of the year.

After dropping about 7% on Tuesday and rising about 7% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 3.1 cents, or 0.4%, to $8.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since May 26.

U.S. gas futures are up about 134% so far this year, as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.1 bcfd this week to 85.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.7 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas.

Russia boosted pipeline exports to Europe to 7.3 bcfd on Tuesday from 6.8 bcfd on Tuesday on the three main lines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.

Week ended May 27 (Actual) Week ended May 20 (Actual) Year ago May 27 Five-year average May 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +90 +80 +100 +100 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,902 1,812 2,299 2,239 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.1% -15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.80 8.70 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.19 25.54 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 24.02 24.08 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 12 12 21 22 23 U.S. GFS CDDs 160 167 142 133 135 U.S. GFS TDDs 172 179 163 155 158 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 95.4 95.5 92.7 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.4 7.5 7.2 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.4 102.8 103.0 99.9 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 6.6 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.8 12.5 11.0 4.3 U.S. Commercial 5.0 4.6 4.6 4.9 4.7 U.S. Residential 4.6 4.1 3.9 4.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 27.6 28.8 28.1 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 20.7 20.8 21.0 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.4 63.5 64.6 65.1 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 86.0 85.1 85.9 85.3 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Wind 16 12 12 15 13 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 8 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 32 37 37 34 36 Coal 18 20 20 18 19 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.47 8.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.83 7.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.64 9.47 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.62 7.58 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.20 8.06 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.85 8.15 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.95 9.03 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.01 7.78 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.77 5.92 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 82.00 74.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 95.25 113.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 85.00 95.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 71.00 65.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 85.00 73.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 77.50 79.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and David Holmes) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

