U.S. natgas jumps to fresh 30-month high on soaring global prices

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 4% to a fresh 30-month high on Tuesday as global gas continues to trade more than three times above U.S. prices, keeping demand for American exports high.

Traders noted gas futures rose despite forecasts for slightly milder weather and less air conditioning demand in the United States over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery rose 14.1 cents, or 3.9%, from Monday's close to $3.734 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 2018 for a second day in a row.

That put the contract up 3.1% from where the July contract closed on Monday when it was the front-month.

It also puts the front-month on track to rise for a sixth day in a row for the first time since August 2018.

In the power market, prices in the Pacific Northwest eased with the Mid Columbia (Mid C) hub W-MIDCP-IDX in Washington state down to $146 per megawatt hour for Tuesday from $334 for Monday as a brutal heatwave eases.

High temperatures in Seattle, the biggest city in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, will reach 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius), down from a record 104 F on Monday, according to forecasts by AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high of just 73 F at this time of year.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.6 bcfd this week to 90.9 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slipped to an average of 10.1 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the European gas benchmark, was at its highest since November 2008.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 25 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 18 (Actual) Year ago Jun 25 Five-year average Jun 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +71 +55 +73 +65 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.61 3.53 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.68 11.18 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.70 12.76 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 3 5 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 225 229 219 200 192 U.S. GFS TDDs 226 230 222 205 197 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.6 91.5 91.7 88.2 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.9 6.8 7.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.2 98.4 98.5 95.2 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.4 6.7 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 11.2 11.1 3.9 2.6 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.7 37.8 35.1 39.2 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 1.9 2.0 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 73.6 70.7 74.7 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 88.0 93.6 90.9 86.4 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.62 3.40 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.92 3.14 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.19 4.74 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.07 2.68 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.60 3.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.77 3.90 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.58 5.51 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.49 3.00 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 113.25 45.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 62.96 39.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.00 45.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 147.55 325.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 77.00 62.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 78.75 63.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

