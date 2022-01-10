U.S. natgas jumps to 5-week high on Northeast cold, soaring global prices
Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 6% to a five-week high on Monday on expectations the Northeast region will experience its coldest day of the winter on Tuesday and as soaring global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) strong.
In addition, traders noted daily U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states jumped to a record high on Friday as cold weather blanketed most of the country.
U.S. prices rose on Monday despite forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand through late January than previously expected.
European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures jumped more than 8% on Monday. U.S. gas futures followed European gas prices about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021 as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB
Front-month U.S. gas futures NGc1 had risen 26.2 cents, or 6.7%, to $4.178 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:25 a.m. EST (1325 GMT), putting the contract on track to close at its highest since Dec. 1. That also puts the contract on track for its highest daily percentage gain since late December.
Despite the cold expected on Tuesday in New York and New England, next-day power and gas prices for Monday in both regions slid. On Friday, power and gas prices in both regions jumped to their highest since January 2018.
Speculators, meanwhile, slightly reduced their net long U.S. futures and options positions last week on the New York Mercantile (NYMEX) and Intercontinental Exchanges, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
Lingering cold since New Year's Day has continued to cause well freeze-offs in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
Data provider Refinitiv said those weather-related issues, which are normal during winter months, have cut average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states to 94.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.7 bcfd this week to 130.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record high of 151.1 bcfd on Jan. 7. That would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019 and the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021 just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. Central states.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.0 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.
With gas prices around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
Week ended Jan. 7(Forecast)
Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 7
Five-year average Jan. 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-166
-31
-153
-144
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,029
3,195
3,196
2,955
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+2.5%
+3.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.11
3.92
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.04
27.96
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.95
34.07
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
478
486
406
441
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
2
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
479
488
413
445
449
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
94.6
94.9
92.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
8.7
8.2
9.6
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
103.3
103.1
102.1
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.5
2.5
2.8
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.3
5.3
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.9
12.2
12.3
10.7
5.2
U.S. Commercial
17.9
18.8
18.4
16.6
16.6
U.S. Residential
30.5
31.9
31.1
28.1
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
27.7
29.3
27.3
30.2
26.6
U.S. Industrial
25.5
25.7
25.5
25.5
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
3.0
2.9
3.0
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
113.6
110.1
108.2
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
128.9
133.7
130.2
127.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 14
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Wind
15
12
12
12
15
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
8
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
30
34
33
36
34
Coal
23
21
20
19
18
Nuclear
20
20
23
22
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.83
3.94
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.46
16.25
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.92
5.16
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.43
3.43
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.93
3.94
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
23.50
24.47
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.70
5.65
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.44
3.57
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.65
3.89
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
158.50
165.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.75
54.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
37.50
36.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.50
36.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.00
30.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.50
50.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
