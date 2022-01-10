U.S. natgas jumps to 5-week high on Northeast cold, soaring global prices

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 6% to a five-week high on Monday on expectations the Northeast region will experience its coldest day of the winter on Tuesday and as soaring global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) strong.

In addition, traders noted daily U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states jumped to a record high on Friday as cold weather blanketed most of the country.

U.S. prices rose on Monday despite forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand through late January than previously expected.

European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures jumped more than 8% on Monday. U.S. gas futures followed European gas prices about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021 as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Front-month U.S. gas futures NGc1 had risen 26.2 cents, or 6.7%, to $4.178 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:25 a.m. EST (1325 GMT), putting the contract on track to close at its highest since Dec. 1. That also puts the contract on track for its highest daily percentage gain since late December.

Despite the cold expected on Tuesday in New York and New England, next-day power and gas prices for Monday in both regions slid. On Friday, power and gas prices in both regions jumped to their highest since January 2018.

Speculators, meanwhile, slightly reduced their net long U.S. futures and options positions last week on the New York Mercantile (NYMEX) and Intercontinental Exchanges, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day has continued to cause well freeze-offs in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said those weather-related issues, which are normal during winter months, have cut average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states to 94.6 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.7 bcfd this week to 130.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record high of 151.1 bcfd on Jan. 7. That would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019 and the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021 just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. Central states.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.0 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

With gas prices around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $4 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

Week ended Jan. 7(Forecast) Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual) Year ago Jan. 7 Five-year average Jan. 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -166 -31 -153 -144 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,029 3,195 3,196 2,955 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +2.5% +3.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.11 3.92 2.65 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 29.04 27.96 7.27 16.01 7.47 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.95 34.07 13.33 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 478 486 406 441 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 2 2 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 479 488 413 445 449 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 94.6 94.9 92.3 84.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.7 8.2 9.6 9.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 103.3 103.1 102.1 93.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.8 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 5.3 5.3 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.9 12.2 12.3 10.7 5.2 U.S. Commercial 17.9 18.8 18.4 16.6 16.6 U.S. Residential 30.5 31.9 31.1 28.1 28.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 29.3 27.3 30.2 26.6 U.S. Industrial 25.5 25.7 25.5 25.5 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 3.0 2.9 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 109.4 113.6 110.1 108.2 104.7 Total U.S. Demand 128.9 133.7 130.2 127.2 117.6 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 14 Week ended Jan 7 Week ended Dec 31 Week ended Dec 24 Week ended Dec 17 Wind 15 12 12 12 15 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 30 34 33 36 34 Coal 23 21 20 19 18 Nuclear 20 20 23 22 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.83 3.94 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.46 16.25 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.92 5.16 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.43 3.43 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.93 3.94 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 23.50 24.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.70 5.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.44 3.57 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.65 3.89 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 158.50 165.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.75 54.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 37.50 36.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 55.50 36.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.00 30.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.50 50.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

