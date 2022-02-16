U.S. natgas jumps over 6% to near 2-week high on cold weather forecasts
Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 6% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts of much colder weather and higher heating demand through early March than previously expected.
Traders noted the price increase came despite the continued slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and a 9% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures due to what looks like an easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Over the past month or so, the U.S. has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies—mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG)—would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent.
If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe have said they would sanction Russia, which would likely cause Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. NG/GB
Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter of 2021.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 26.6 cents, or 6.2%, to $4.572 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:26 a.m. EST (1326 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 3.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.7 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions.
But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a winter storm on Feb. 4, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Wednesday, however, was on track to slip for a second day in a row to a preliminary one-week low of 94.3 bcfd.
Even though the weather is forecast to be colder than previously expected, it is still on track to be less cold next week than this week with the coming of spring-like temperatures in some areas.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 122.9 bcfd this week to 121.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday due to the expected colder weather.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service.
A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo this week.
Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas TRNLTTFMc1, JKMc1 prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe.
|
Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)
Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)
Year ago Feb. 11
Five-year average Feb. 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-202
-222
-227
-154
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,899
2,101
2,315
2,162
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-9.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.55
4.31
2.92
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
22.98
24.53
6.14
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
22.93
24.89
7.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
408
391
454
383
373
U.S. GFS CDDs
6
6
8
8
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
414
397
462
391
379
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
94.9
95.1
76.1
83.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.3
8.9
9.1
10.7
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.7
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
100.8
103.9
104.2
87.5
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.9
2.9
1.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.4
5.6
4.4
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
13.0
12.7
5.0
4.7
U.S. Commercial
17.9
16.5
16.1
22.5
15.6
U.S. Residential
30.1
26.8
26.9
39.5
26.1
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
25.7
24.7
33.8
26.3
U.S. Industrial
25.7
25.0
24.8
27.5
24.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.7
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
101.6
100.0
130.8
100.3
Total U.S. Demand
129.7
122.9
121.2
142.1
112.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Wind
10
12
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
33
33
35
33
Coal
24
23
25
26
25
Nuclear
20
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.31
4.05
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.85
7.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.85
4.55
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.57
3.75
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.96
3.84
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.54
22.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.17
3.91
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.64
3.48
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.46
3.22
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
91.25
183.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
21.75
25.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.75
21.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
29.75
28.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.75
27.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.75
30.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.