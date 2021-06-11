U.S. natgas jumps over 5% on rising air conditioning use

Adds latest prices

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 5% on Friday, putting the contract on track for its highest close since October 2020, on forecasts for rising exports, hotter weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks.

In addition, traders noted supplies from Appalachia may be constrained for a while after Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Texas Eastern Transmission (TETCO) unit said it anticipated the earliest its 30-inch pipe between Pennsylvania and Mississippi could return to full pressure was late in the third quarter of 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 16.5 cents, or 5.2%, to $3.314 per million British thermal units at 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 30, 2020.

That also puts the contract on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since the February freeze in Texas and up for a for a fourth day in a row for the first time since April.

For the week, the contract was up about 7% after gaining almost 4% last week and nearly 3% two weeks ago.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.3 bcfd this week to 90.1 bcfd next week and 91.0 bcfd in two weeks.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas to was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both trading over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 4 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 11

Five-year average Jun 11

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+72

+98

+87

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.26

3.15

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.06

10.08

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.93

10.90

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

4

13

14

13

U.S. GFS CDDs

195

188

149

158

156

U.S. GFS TDDs

198

192

162

172

169

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.5

92.1

92.1

87.1

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.1

6.7

6.5

6.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.7

98.8

98.6

93.8

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.3

2.2

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.6

6.3

5.5

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

9.2

10.2

4.0

2.6

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

3.8

3.6

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

26.7

34.2

35.5

33.9

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.2

21.4

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

70.2

71.4

70.1

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

84.7

88.3

90.1

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.13

3.13

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.20

2.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.81

3.89

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.99

1.99

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.07

3.06

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.38

2.42

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.44

3.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.90

2.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.25

35.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

30.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

32.00

34.90

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.25

19.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

31.67

21.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.25

20.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

