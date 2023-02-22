U.S. natgas jumps on colder weather view, short-covering

Updates prices, comments

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed nearly 5% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather than previously expected and as investors covered short positions following steep declines.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 10.1 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $2.17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). They gained as much as 11.1% earlier in the session.

Prices briefly dipped below the $2 per mmBtu level for the first time since September 2020 in overnight trading. U.S. natgas prices have fallen nearly 80% since scaling above $10 last August.

"Speculators have been the best sellers. There's only one way for speculators to take a profit on a short position, and that's they got to buy it back," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.

"Supply is adequate, it's just that the demand has been poor because of the warm weather that has bought down natural gas prices to the levels that haven't been seen in a few years," Saal added.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 347 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, up from a forecast of 341 HDDs on Tuesday. The normal for this time of year is 350 HDDs.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

On the supply side, Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, down from 98.3 bcfd in January after extreme cold froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins earlier in February. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.4 bcfd this week to 120.6 bcfd next week.

"Price has rebounded by 12 cents since yesterday's settle of $2.07/MMBtu, and indicators are showing technical momentum to the upside in the short term. Traders appear to be targeting the $2.00/MMBtu price level as a key support level for the market in anticipation of the storage report tomorrow," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates said in a report.

On Tuesday, federal regulators approved the partial restart of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, including two liquefaction trains, two tanks, and one loop and dock each.

The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for the tenth day in a row on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.

A recovery in European gas storage levels has also moderated the demand outlook for U.S. exports.

Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast) Week ended Feb 10 (Actual) Year ago Feb 17 Five-year average Feb 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -67 -100 -138 -177 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,199 2,266 1,800 1,906 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.4% +8.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.07 2.27 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.88 16.60 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.3 15.92 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 347 341 380 350 U.S. GFS CDDs 17 15 6 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 364 356 386 358 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.3 98.0 98.2 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 8.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 106.1 105.8 106.4 97 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.8 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.2 5.3 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 13.0 12.2 6.6 U.S. Commercial 13.7 13.8 14.3 16.4 U.S. Residential 22.2 22.4 23.6 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 30.5 31.0 28.1 U.S. Industrial 24.2 24.0 23.9 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.6 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.4 98.3 100.5 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 117.8 119.4 120.6 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 24 Week ended Feb 17 Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Wind 16 15 15 10 11 Solar 3 3 3 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 37 36 39 38 Coal 14 15 17 21 19 Nuclear 21 21 21 19 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.12 2.28 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.85 2.01 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.21 6.37 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.63 1.80 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.12 2.19 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.29 2.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.48 6.6 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.33 1.60 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.54 2.52 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 37.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 24.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.50 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 76.50 54.88 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 38.50 39.75 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.25 45.50 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam Editing by Mark Potter and Richard Chang) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

