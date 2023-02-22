U.S. natgas jumps on colder weather view, short-covering

Updates prices, comments
Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed nearly 5% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather than previously expected and as investors covered short positions following steep declines.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 10.1 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $2.17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). They gained as much as 11.1% earlier in the session.
Prices briefly dipped below the $2 per mmBtu level for the first time since September 2020 in overnight trading. U.S. natgas prices have fallen nearly 80% since scaling above $10 last August.
"Speculators have been the best sellers. There's only one way for speculators to take a profit on a short position, and that's they got to buy it back," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc.
"Supply is adequate, it's just that the demand has been poor because of the warm weather that has bought down natural gas prices to the levels that haven't been seen in a few years," Saal added.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 347 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states, up from a forecast of 341 HDDs on Tuesday. The normal for this time of year is 350 HDDs.
HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
On the supply side, Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 97.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, down from 98.3 bcfd in January after extreme cold froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins earlier in February. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.4 bcfd this week to 120.6 bcfd next week.
"Price has rebounded by 12 cents since yesterday's settle of $2.07/MMBtu, and indicators are showing technical momentum to the upside in the short term. Traders appear to be targeting the $2.00/MMBtu price level as a key support level for the market in anticipation of the storage report tomorrow," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber and Associates said in a report.
On Tuesday, federal regulators approved the partial restart of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, including two liquefaction trains, two tanks, and one loop and dock each.
The second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 0.5 bcfd of gas from pipelines for the tenth day in a row on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv. Freeport LNG, when operating at full power, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.
A recovery in European gas storage levels has also moderated the demand outlook for U.S. exports.
Week ended Feb 17 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 10 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 17
Five-year average Feb 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-67
-100
-138
-177
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,199
2,266
1,800
1,906
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
15.4%
+8.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.07
2.27
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.88
16.60
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.3
15.92
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
347
341
380
350
U.S. GFS CDDs
17
15
6
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
364
356
386
358
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.3
98.0
98.2
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
8.2
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
106.1
105.8
106.4
97
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.8
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.3
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
13.0
12.2
6.6
U.S. Commercial
13.7
13.8
14.3
16.4
U.S. Residential
22.2
22.4
23.6
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
30.5
31.0
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.2
24.0
23.9
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.6
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
96.4
98.3
100.5
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
117.8
119.4
120.6
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Wind
16
15
15
10
11
Solar
3
3
3
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
37
36
39
38
Coal
14
15
17
21
19
Nuclear
21
21
21
19
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.12
2.28
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.85
2.01
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.21
6.37
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.63
1.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.12
2.19
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.29
2.59
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.48
6.6
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.33
1.60
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.54
2.52
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.50
37.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.50
24.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.50
20.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
76.50
54.88
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
38.50
39.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
44.25
45.50
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam Editing by Mark Potter and Richard Chang)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.