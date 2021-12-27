U.S. natgas jumps nearly 9% to 3-week high on colder weather outlook
Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 9% on Monday to a three-week high on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 32.9 cents, or 8.8%, to settle at $4.060 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Dec. 3. The contract fell more than 6% on Thursday.
"Reversal from last week's profit taking is being driven by colder weather model runs," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.
"Overall, the discussion will focus on the short-term weather forecast. Futures will be highly dependent on this cold weather pattern setting up for H1 January. If we get the cold air pushing into the L48, prices have a chance to rise. If not, we will see selling."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 420 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 402 HDDs estimated on Friday. The normal is 437 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 126.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder.
In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. NG/GB
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.9 bcfd so far in December, now the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana is producing LNG. That compares with 11.4 bcfd in November and a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Output in the U.S. Lower 48 has averaged 97.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December, which would top the monthly record of 96.5 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 24(Forecast)
Week ended Dec 17 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 24
Five-year average Dec 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-116
-55
-120
-121
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,246
3,362
3,476
3,207
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+1.2%
+1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.06
3.73
2.58
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
--
46.99
5.82
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
--
38.84
9.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
420
402
414
440
437
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
11
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
431
413
416
444
440
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
98.1
98.2
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
7.7
8.5
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
105.7
105.9
106.8
93.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.4
3.4
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.0
5.5
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.6
12.5
5.0
U.S. Commercial
15.6
13.3
17.2
15.0
U.S. Residential
25.8
21.6
29.3
25.4
U.S. Power Plant
29.5
23.7
26.3
25.8
U.S. Industrial
24.6
23.1
24.8
24.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.4
2.8
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.2
89.0
105.4
98.1
Total U.S. Demand
124.9
110.0
126.7
110.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Week ended Dec 10
Week ended Dec 3
Wind
12
12
15
13
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
36
34
36
37
Coal
19
19
18
19
19
Nuclear
22
22
22
21
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.56
3.95
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.60
3.75
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.77
7.78
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.45
3.50
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.29
3.70
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.00
16.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.35
8.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.70
3.35
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.23
4.32
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
74.00
121.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
19.00
34.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.50
29.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
134.00
69.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
83.00
73.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
89.00
75.50
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and David Gregorio)
