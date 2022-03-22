U.S. natgas jumps near 6% on cooler forecast, record LNG exports
Updates prices
March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed almost 6% to a near seven-week high on Tuesday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.
That price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after its invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about six times over U.S. futures. NG/EUO/R
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 28.7 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $5.187 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 2.
The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices - European gas traded around $31 per mmBtu on Tuesday - because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel.
Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.8 bcfd this week to 99.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Even though it will be cooler next week, meteorologists still forecast U.S. weather will remain milder than normal through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low enough to allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.78 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.
Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.
Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Mar 18 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 11 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 18
Five-year average Mar 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-54
-79
-29
-62
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,386
1,440
1,755
1,682
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.6%
-17.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.98
4.90
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
31.35
30.66
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.81
35.50
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
214
200
198
234
231
U.S. GFS CDDs
19
21
15
22
19
U.S. GFS TDDs
233
221
213
256
250
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
92.6
93.8
93.9
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.1
8.6
8.2
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
100.9
101.9
102.6
99.2
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.2
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.6
5.7
6.1
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.9
13.0
12.6
11.6
5.4
U.S. Commercial
12.8
9.5
10.8
9.2
12.3
U.S. Residential
19.8
13.3
15.7
13.1
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.3
21.4
21.6
23.3
25.0
U.S. Industrial
23.8
22.6
22.9
22.8
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.0
2.1
2.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
87.7
73.6
77.8
75.4
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
109.5
95.8
99.6
96.3
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Wind
15
15
13
10
12
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
Natural Gas
30
31
33
34
33
Coal
19
20
21
22
22
Nuclear
22
20
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.77
4.87
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.91
3.83
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.21
5.26
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.90
3.84
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.17
4.57
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.65
4.02
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.43
4.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.22
3.42
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.86
3.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
46.75
46.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.75
31.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.50
31.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
39.00
38.75
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.25
39.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.75
40.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.