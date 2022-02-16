US Markets

U.S. natgas jumps almost 10% to near 2-week high on colder forecasts

Contributor
Scott DiSavino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 10% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through early March than previously expected.

Adds latest prices

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 10% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through early March than previously expected.

Traders noted that prices rose despite the slow return of U.S. production from cold weather-related reductions over the past month, and a 6% drop in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures due to what looks like an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Over the past month or so, the United States has worked with other nations to ensure that gas supplies — mostly from liquefied natural gas (LNG) — would keep flowing to Europe in case Russia cuts off exports to the rest of the continent.

The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine, likely prompting Russia to cut some gas exports to Europe. Russia provides around 30%-40% of Europe's gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. [NG/EU]

Since the start of the year, however, the U.S. gas market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather, domestic supply and demand than world events. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a third of the time versus two-thirds in the fourth quarter.

After weeks of near record volatility, U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 41.1 cents, or 9.5%, to settle at $4.717 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 3.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 92.7 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions.

But on a daily basis, gas production has gained almost every day since dropping to 86.3 bcfd during a Feb. 4 winter storm, reaching a high of 95.2 bcfd on Feb. 11, the most since Jan. 1. Output on Wednesday, however, was on track to slip for a second day in a row to a preliminary one-week low of 94.3 bcfd.

Even though meteorologists forecast colder weather than previously expected, they still predicted higher temperatures next week than this week.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 122.9 bcfd this week to 121.2 bcfd next week. Next week's forecast was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd, as liquefaction trains at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana enter service.

A tanker arrived at Calcasieu on Feb. 7 and will likely leave with the plant's first cargo this week.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain strong so long as global gas TRNLTTFMc1, JKMc1 prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could invade Ukraine and cut gas supplies to Europe.

Week ended Feb. 11(Forecast)

Week ended Feb. 4 (Actual)

Year ago Feb. 11

Five-year average Feb. 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-193

-222

-227

-154

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,908

2,101

2,315

2,162

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.7%

-9.3%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.55

4.31

2.92

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

22.98

24.53

6.14

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.93

24.89

7.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

408

391

454

383

373

U.S. GFS CDDs

6

6

8

8

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

414

397

462

391

379

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

94.9

95.1

76.1

83.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

8.9

9.1

10.7

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.7

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

100.8

103.9

104.2

87.5

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.9

2.9

1.9

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.4

5.6

4.4

4.8

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

13.0

12.7

5.0

4.7

U.S. Commercial

17.9

16.5

16.1

22.5

15.6

U.S. Residential

30.1

26.8

26.9

39.5

26.1

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

25.7

24.7

33.8

26.3

U.S. Industrial

25.7

25.0

24.8

27.5

24.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

2.7

2.7

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

101.6

100.0

130.8

100.3

Total U.S. Demand

129.7

122.9

121.2

142.1

112.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Week ended Feb 4

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Wind

10

12

11

9

11

Solar

3

3

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

33

33

35

33

Coal

24

23

25

26

25

Nuclear

20

20

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.31

4.05

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.85

7.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.85

4.55

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.57

3.75

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.96

3.84

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.54

22.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.17

3.91

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.64

3.48

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.46

3.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

91.25

183.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

21.75

25.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

21.75

21.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

29.75

28.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.75

27.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.75

30.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Richard Chang)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular