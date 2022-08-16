US Markets

U.S. natgas jumps 7% to 14-year high on soaring global prices

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 7% to a 14-year high on Tuesday on soaring global gas prices, a drop in daily U.S. output, a heat wave in California and forecasts for more hot weather and higher air conditioning demand in late August than previously expected.

Analysts also said that prices spiked on technical and option trading despite several bearish factors, including near record production and the continuing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.

"The largest gas market bulls, which are by and large likely made up of a few deep-pocketed hedge funds, have enormous investments of out-of-the-money call options," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said. There were lots of calls with strike prices of $8.50, $9.00 and $9.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), they said.

"It could be that the hedge funds’ objective is to muscle prices above the $9.50s area in order to attempt to profitably cash in on their options positions," Gelber said.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 60.1 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $9.329 per mmBtu, their highest close since early August 2008.

The latest price spike "brought in a substantial amount of technical buying interest that ... appeared to be accentuated by an excessive net short speculative position," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

"The ease with which this market sliced through resistance levels suggests a further advance to around the $10 mark as early as next week," Ritterbush said.

In the spot market, power EL-PK-PLVD-SNL, EL-PK-SP15-SNL and gas NG-SCL-CGT-SNL prices for Tuesday in Southern California and Arizona jumped to their highest since September 2021 as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a heat wave.

To ensure the grid has enough resources to meet rising air conditioning demand, California's power grid operator told electric companies to delay unnecessary maintenance on their generating plants and power lines during the hot weather.

So far this year, the gas front-month is up about 150% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading around $66 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a record $57 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export more LNG because plants are already operating at full capacity.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.4 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop from a record 98.3 bcfd on Aug. 8 to a preliminary 15-week low of 94.3 bcfd on Tuesday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.3 bcfd this week to 97.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, but its forecast for next week was higher.

Week ended Aug 12 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 5 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 12

Five-year average Aug 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+38

+44

+46

+47

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,539

2,501

2,815

2,886

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.0%

-11.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.00

8.73

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

70.64

68.04

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

56.19

45.39

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

1

2

4

6

U.S. GFS CDDs

212

203

207

189

179

U.S. GFS TDDs

213

204

209

193

186

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.6

96.9

97.7

93.6

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.4

8.1

8.1

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

105.5

104.2

105.7

101.7

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.8

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

10.9

10.1

10.8

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.4

39.8

42.6

39.5

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.8

76.0

79.0

75.4

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

101.9

95.3

97.5

95.0

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Week ended Jul 22

Wind

6

6

8

7

8

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

45

42

42

45

Coal

23

22

21

22

22

Nuclear

20

17

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.62

8.73

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.68

7.40

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.82

10.02

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.33

7.41

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.15

8.23

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.65

7.55

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

12.45

10.88

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.92

8.20

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.75

2.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

77.75

73.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

94.25

71.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

195.00

130.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

140.00

106.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

155.00

110.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

138.50

111.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes and Grant McCool)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

