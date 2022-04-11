U.S. natgas jumps 6% to 13-year high on rising heating demand

Adds closing prices

April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% on Monday, putting the contract on track for its highest close in 13 years, on forecasts for higher heating demand than previously expected and as much higher global gas prices keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 36.5 cents, or 5.8%, to settle at $6.643 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since November 2008.

That U.S. price increase came even though global crude futures CLc1, LCOc1 dropped about 4% and European gas futures held steady. O/RNG/EU

U.S. gas futures have soared about 78% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation."

Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 40% over the past month, European gas, which was currently trading around $32 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes.

Analysts said that in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from adding much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

In the spot market, gas prices for Monday at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, rose to their highest since February 2021 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters.

AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year.

Traders noted that Alberta's cold, which will likely reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada to the United States this week.

Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.4 bcfd this week to 97.2 bcfd next week as some of the unseasonably cold air in Alberta moves into the United States next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.5 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 1 (Actual) Year ago Apr 8 Five-year average Apr 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +16 -33 +55 +33 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,398 1,382 1,836 1,700 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.34 6.28 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 32.51 32.51 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.61 33.10 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 172 183 180 155 154 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 33 20 36 34 U.S. GFS TDDs 207 216 200 191 188 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.5 94.8 95.0 92.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 7.9 7.7 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.7 102.7 99.8 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.6 5.6 6.6 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.6 12.5 11.5 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.9 8.8 9.5 8.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 14.2 12.3 13.6 10.7 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 23.9 23.5 25.3 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.7 23.0 22.8 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 74.6 76.6 73.8 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 95.4 97.2 94.5 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Wind 17 15 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 31 33 32 31 31 Coal 20 19 19 18 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.38 6.05 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.98 4.88 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.94 6.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.75 5.64 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.14 6.00 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.01 5.88 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.01 6.13 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.80 5.69 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.32 5.08 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 67.25 62.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 50.50 57.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 65.50 59.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 79.29 41.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.00 55.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 29.75 66.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.