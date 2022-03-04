U.S. natgas jumps 6% to 1-month high on soaring global energy prices

Adds latest prices

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 6% to a one-month high on Friday as the U.S. market continued to follow massive price swings in global gas and oil trading with the Russia-Ukraine conflict stoking energy supply concerns.

U.S. gas prices also gained support from the latest U.S. weather forecasts calling for more cold and higher heating demand in mid-March and growing worries that extreme cold earlier in the winter has already forced U.S. utilities to pull so much gas out of storage that stockpiles were at their lowest versus the five-year average since May 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Since the start of the year, the U.S. gas market has mostly shrugged off what was happening in Europe, focusing more on domestic weather and supply and demand, with U.S. gas prices moving in the opposite direction of Europe more than half the time.

But it has been hard to ignore the massive gains in global energy prices seen this week - especially since those higher prices should keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) strong for months to come. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 have soared over 130% to a record high and U.S. crude CLc1 jumped over 25% to its highest since 2008. NG/EUO/R

No matter how high global gas prices rise, however, the United States, the world's biggest gas producer, cannot make much more LNG since it is already producing the supercooled fuel at near full capacity.

The United States worked with other countries, before the Russian invasion, to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 29.4 cents, or 6.2%, to settle at $5.016 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Feb. 2.

That put the contract up about 12% this week, the first time it rose for three weeks in a row since October 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.4 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 122.0 bcfd this week to 107.8 bcfd next week with the coming of milder weather before jumping to 118.3 bcfd in two weeks when temperatures are expected to drop again.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.44 bcfd in January to 12.43 bcfd in February and 12.30 bcfd so far in March.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG would remain at or near record levels so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat that Russia could cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas futures traded near $66 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $44 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 4 (Forecast) Week ended Feb 25 (Actual) Year ago Mar 4 Five-year average Mar 4 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -121 -139 -59 -89 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,522 1,643 1,800 1,809 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.9% -13.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.86 4.72 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 61.05 47.99 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 43.60 38.51 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 332 336 284 325 308 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 11 12 11 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 344 347 296 336 319 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.2 93.1 93.4 90.8 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.7 8.9 8.9 8.8 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 103.0 102.0 102.3 99.8 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 3.3 3.6 3.1 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.8 5.6 5.7 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.7 12.4 12.5 10.4 5.4 U.S. Commercial 16.6 15.2 12.6 14.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 27.7 24.7 19.9 22.7 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 28.6 23.0 25.6 25.0 U.S. Industrial 25.1 24.6 23.6 24.2 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.3 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.0 100.5 86.1 94.1 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 122.7 122.0 107.8 113.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Wind 8 12 13 12 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 2 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 35 33 31 33 33 Coal 23 22 23 23 25 Nuclear 21 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.63 4.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.71 4.87 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.41 5.41 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.14 4.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.38 4.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 15.19 21.90 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.45 4.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.08 4.02 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.01 4.00 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 155.00 133.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.50 37.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.75 38.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 33.25 31.77 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.25 43.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 45.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

