U.S. natgas jumps 6% on output drop, hotter forecasts

U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 6% to a four-week high on Friday on a drop in output this week and forecasts for hotter weather and more demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Extreme heat has already boosted power demand to record highs as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners across the country, including Texas, where conservation efforts saved the state's grid operator from taking major emergency steps like rotating blackouts to avoid widespread outages.

The gas price jump came despite an overall rise in output so far this month and as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill low storage.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG has said the facility could return around Oct. 22. Some analysts, however, said the outage could last longer.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 41.6 cents, or 6.3%, to settle at $7.016 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since June 16.

For the week, the contract was up for about 16% after rising about 5% last week. That was the biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-April.

So far this year, the front-month was up about 90% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $47 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, which is a four-month high, and $39 in Asia JKMc1.

After the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 for maintenance on July 11, Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have held around 1.4 bcfd.

That is down from an average of 3.7 bcfd in the month before Nord Stream shut and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021. NG/EU

The companies operating Nord Stream, led by Russian energy company Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM, said the pipe should return around July 21. Analysts, however, said the outage could last longer.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.0 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.5 bcfd this week to a preliminary 94.7 bcfd on Friday due in part to recent problems at Kinder Morgan Inc's KMI.N Tennessee Gas Pipeline in Pennsylvania, a ONEOK Inc OKE.N gas processing plant in Oklahoma and an Energy Transfer LP ET.N pipe in Texas. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise to around 100.2 bcfd over the next two weeks from 99.2 bcfd this week. The forecast for this week and next were slightly higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as June. That was down from 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jul 15 (Actual)

Week ended Jul 8 (Actual)

Year ago Jul 15

Five-year average Jul 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+50

+58

+50

+41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,419

2,369

2,671

2,729

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.4%

-11.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.60

6.60

3.82

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

48.76

52.48

12.49

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

39.22

39.21

13.77

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

2

3

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

251

249

202

212

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

253

251

205

215

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.2

95.9

95.5

92.9

85.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.9

7.8

8.1

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.9

103.8

103.3

101.0

93.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.0

2.1

2.3

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.3

6.2

6.7

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

11.2

11.1

10.9

10.8

4.5

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.4

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

41.1

43.7

44.8

38.0

39.6

U.S. Industrial

21.1

21.3

21.3

20.9

20.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.2

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.0

79.8

81.1

73.6

75.2

Total U.S. Demand

96.4

99.2

100.2

93.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 15

Week ended Jul 8

Week ended Jul 1

Week ended Jun 24

Week ended Jun 17

Wind

12

Solar

3

Hydro

7

Other

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

Coal

20

Nuclear

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.90

6.68

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.05

5.97

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.77

7.70

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.87

5.78

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.57

6.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.15

6.11

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.11

7.62

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.31

6.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.51

3.95

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

64.21

66.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

75.00

93.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

160.00

231.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

46.02

55.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

98.25

85.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

95.25

87.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

