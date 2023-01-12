U.S. natgas jumps 6% on higher demand, despite surprise storage build

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 6% on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand this week than previously expected, colder-than-normal weather coming in late January and uncertainty about when the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will exit a seven-month outage.
That price increase came despite a federal report showing a surprise build in gas stockpiles that was the first injection during the month of January on record because the weather last week was warmer than normal, keeping heating demand low.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 11 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Jan. 6.
That was a surprise from the 13-bcf withdrawal forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 157 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 157 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.902 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 1.4% below the five-year average of 2.942 tcf for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 20.2 cents, or 5.5%, to $3.873 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT). Earlier in the week, the contract closed at its lowest level since Dec. 30, 2021.
That continues last year's record volatility, with the contract now up or down more than 5% on five of the eight trading days in 2023.
That gain pushed the contract out of oversold territory and puts it on track to rise for a second day in a row for the first time since late December.
Daily volume in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to 21.1 million shares on Wednesday, its highest since February 2022, according to Refinitiv data.
That was the fifth most active day for the U.S. gas fund and follows a rise on Monday in shares outstanding to their highest since December 2020. Daily share purchases have entered the top 10 daily inflows three times already this year.
Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
Analysts, however, have long said Freeport, which shut in a fire on June 8, would probably return to service during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.
A growing number of analysts and other sources have said this week that they do not expect Freeport back until February or later.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been there since early November.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.4 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 121.2 bcfd this week to 119.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
|
Week ended Jan 6 (Actual)
Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 6
Five-year average Jan 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+11
-213
-157
-157
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,902
2,891
3,042
2,942
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.4%
-6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.77
3.67
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
21.36
20.74
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
26.87
27.06
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
383
369
474
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
2
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
385
372
476
445
449
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
98.6
98.7
94.3
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
8.6
8.7
10.0
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
106.3
107.1
107.4
104.4
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.9
5.3
5.1
5.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.3
12.0
12.5
7.2
U.S. Commercial
12.6
14.7
14.5
18.1
17.1
U.S. Residential
20.0
23.6
23.7
30.3
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
27.3
30.3
29.3
29.2
28.5
U.S. Industrial
23.7
24.6
24.5
25.4
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.7
2.6
2.7
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
91.1
100.9
99.6
110.7
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
111.0
121.2
119.4
131.8
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Wind
10
12
11
9
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
36
35
37
37
Coal
19
18
23
24
20
Nuclear
21
23
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.32
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
18.80
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.60
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.49
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
21.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
58.00
73.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.00
49.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.50
23.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
130.33
165.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
137.25
152.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
143.00
161.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
