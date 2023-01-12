US Markets
U.S. natgas jumps 6% on higher demand, despite surprise storage build

January 12, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 6% on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand this week than previously expected, colder-than-normal weather coming in late January and uncertainty about when the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will exit a seven-month outage.

That price increase came despite a federal report showing a surprise build in gas stockpiles that was the first injection during the month of January on record because the weather last week was warmer than normal, keeping heating demand low.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 11 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Jan. 6.

That was a surprise from the 13-bcf withdrawal forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 157 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 157 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.902 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 1.4% below the five-year average of 2.942 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 20.2 cents, or 5.5%, to $3.873 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT). Earlier in the week, the contract closed at its lowest level since Dec. 30, 2021.

That continues last year's record volatility, with the contract now up or down more than 5% on five of the eight trading days in 2023.

That gain pushed the contract out of oversold territory and puts it on track to rise for a second day in a row for the first time since late December.

Daily volume in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to 21.1 million shares on Wednesday, its highest since February 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

That was the fifth most active day for the U.S. gas fund and follows a rise on Monday in shares outstanding to their highest since December 2020. Daily share purchases have entered the top 10 daily inflows three times already this year.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Analysts, however, have long said Freeport, which shut in a fire on June 8, would probably return to service during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.

A growing number of analysts and other sources have said this week that they do not expect Freeport back until February or later.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been there since early November.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.4 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 121.2 bcfd this week to 119.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Jan 6 (Actual)

Week ended Dec 30 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 6

Five-year average Jan 6

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+11

-213

-157

-157

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,902

2,891

3,042

2,942

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.4%

-6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.77

3.67

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

21.36

20.74

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

26.87

27.06

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

383

369

474

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

2

2

2

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

385

372

476

445

449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.5

98.6

98.7

94.3

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

8.6

8.7

10.0

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

106.3

107.1

107.4

104.4

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.9

5.3

5.1

5.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.8

12.3

12.0

12.5

7.2

U.S. Commercial

12.6

14.7

14.5

18.1

17.1

U.S. Residential

20.0

23.6

23.7

30.3

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.3

30.3

29.3

29.2

28.5

U.S. Industrial

23.7

24.6

24.5

25.4

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.7

2.6

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

91.1

100.9

99.6

110.7

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

111.0

121.2

119.4

131.8

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Wind

10

12

11

9

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

36

35

37

37

Coal

19

18

23

24

20

Nuclear

21

23

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.32

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

18.80

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.60

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.49

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

21.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.90

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

58.00

73.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

49.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

27.50

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

130.33

165.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

137.25

152.25

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

143.00

161.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

