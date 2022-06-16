U.S. natgas jumps 6% on high global prices, ahead of storage report

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 6% on Thursday on soaring global gas prices, forecasts for record power demand in Texas and a small decline in U.S. daily output.

That U.S. price increase came despite a reduction in U.S. gas demand this week due in part to the extended 90-day outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Texas and ahead of a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual storage build last week due to a reclassification of stockpiles in California last year.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 91 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 10. That compares with an increase of 28 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 79 bcf.

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.090 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.6% below the five-year average of 2.418 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport was shut on June 8 after a pipe burst. Analysts projected the Freeport shutdown would reduce the amount of gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there look to wean themselves off Russian supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared by 28% on Thursday. NG/EU

But leaving more gas in the United States should give utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low stockpiles more quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would result in about 180 bcf more gas being available to the U.S. market.

U.S. storage is currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 46.8 cents, or 6.3%, to $7.888 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT).

That increase boosted the premium of futures for July over August NGN22-Q22 to a record high.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates in the coming months to reduce inflation, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell to its lowest since September 2016 for a fifth day in a row on Wednesday as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.8 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.8 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Power demand in Texas will likely set new all-time highs on Thursday and Monday after breaking the prior record on June 12 as economic growth boosts overall use and homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.6 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 3 (Actual) Year ago Jun 10 Five-year average Jun 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +91 +97 +28 +79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,090 1,999 2,425 2,418 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.6% -14.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.76 7.42 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 45.31 34.89 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 33.91 23.81 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 7 8 5 10 10 U.S. GFS CDDs 212 208 183 168 168 U.S. GFS TDDs 219 216 188 178 178 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 94.8 95.0 92.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.2 7.8 7.8 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.8 103.0 102.8 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.1 5.3 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 10.7 11.6 9.6 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.7 3.7 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 37.8 38.2 36.3 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 21.0 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 73.7 74.1 71.6 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 89.9 92.8 94.1 88.6 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 17 Week ended Jun 10 Week ended Jun 3 Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Wind 12 8 12 12 12 Solar 3 5 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 41 36 37 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 20 Nuclear 18 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.72 7.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.32 6.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.49 8.60 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 6.95 6.80 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.32 6.98 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.48 6.90 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.70 7.74 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.23 7.07 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.98 7.00 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 73.25 73.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 153.50 179.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 86.50 87.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 54.67 2.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 72.75 61.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.25 65.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

