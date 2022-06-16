US Markets

U.S. natgas jumps 6% on high global prices, ahead of storage report

Scott DiSavino Reuters
U.S. natural gas futures gained about 6% on Thursday on soaring global gas prices, forecasts for record power demand in Texas and a small decline in U.S. daily output.

That U.S. price increase came despite a reduction in U.S. gas demand this week due in part to the extended 90-day outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Texas and ahead of a federal report expected to show a bigger-than-usual storage build last week due to a reclassification of stockpiles in California last year.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 91 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended June 10. That compares with an increase of 28 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 79 bcf.

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.090 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.6% below the five-year average of 2.418 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport was shut on June 8 after a pipe burst. Analysts projected the Freeport shutdown would reduce the amount of gas available to the rest of the world, especially in Europe where most U.S. LNG has gone as countries there look to wean themselves off Russian supplies after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands soared by 28% on Thursday. NG/EU

But leaving more gas in the United States should give utilities a chance to rebuild extremely low stockpiles more quickly. Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would result in about 180 bcf more gas being available to the U.S. market.

U.S. storage is currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 46.8 cents, or 6.3%, to $7.888 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT).

That increase boosted the premium of futures for July over August NGN22-Q22 to a record high.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates in the coming months to reduce inflation, open interest in NYMEX futures NG-TOT fell to its lowest since September 2016 for a fifth day in a row on Wednesday as investors cut back on risky assets like commodities.

TOP PRODUCER

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.8 bcfd so far in June from 95.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 92.8 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Power demand in Texas will likely set new all-time highs on Thursday and Monday after breaking the prior record on June 12 as economic growth boosts overall use and homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 11.6 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 10

Five-year average Jun 10

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+91

+97

+28

+79

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,090

1,999

2,425

2,418

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-13.6%

-14.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.76

7.42

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

45.31

34.89

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.91

23.81

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

7

8

5

10

10

U.S. GFS CDDs

212

208

183

168

168

U.S. GFS TDDs

219

216

188

178

178

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.9

94.8

95.0

92.0

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.2

7.8

7.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.8

103.0

102.8

99.8

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.2

2.2

2.1

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.1

6.1

5.3

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

10.7

11.6

9.6

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.9

3.7

3.7

3.5

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

37.8

38.2

36.3

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.9

21.0

20.7

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

2.0

2.0

1.9

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.0

73.7

74.1

71.6

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

89.9

92.8

94.1

88.6

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Wind

12

8

12

12

12

Solar

3

5

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

41

36

37

37

Coal

20

20

19

20

20

Nuclear

18

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.72

7.68

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.32

6.75

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.49

8.60

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.95

6.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.32

6.98

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.48

6.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.70

7.74

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.23

7.07

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.98

7.00

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

73.25

73.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

153.50

179.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

86.50

87.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

54.67

2.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

72.75

61.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

66.25

65.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum)

