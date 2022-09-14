U.S. natgas jumps 5% on possible rail strike, higher demand forecast

Updates prices

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a near two-week high on Wednesday on forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks and worries a possible railroad strike could threaten coal supplies to power plants.

A rail strike could force generators to burn more gas to produce electricity. Coal fuels about 20% of U.S. power generation. About two-thirds of the nation's coal-fired power plants receive their coal by rail.

When coal or any other fuel is not available for power generation, energy firms burn more gas to produce power. Gas already provides about 37% of U.S. electricity.

The White House made contingency plans seeking to ensure deliveries of critical goods in the event of a shutdown of the U.S. rail system while again pressing railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a work stoppage affecting freight and passenger service.

Gas prices rose even though output was on track to reach a monthly record in September, the expected outage at the Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Maryland in October, and as the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 42.9 cents, or 5.2%, to $8.713 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 2 for a third day in a row.

That would be the biggest one-day percentage gain since mid-August and put the contract on track for a fifth straight day of gains for the first time since May.

So far this year, gas futures were up about 134% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $61 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $53 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% jump for European prices.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.4 bcfd so far in September, down from 2.5 bcfd in August and 10.8 bcfd in September 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevents the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states have risen to 99.1 bcfd so far in September from a record 98.0 bcfd in August.

With the coming of cooler autumn weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slip from 93.9 bcfd this week to 93.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 11.2 bcfd so far in September from 11.0 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Cove Point usually shuts in October for a couple weeks of maintenance.

Week ended Sep 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Sep 2 (Actual)

Year ago Sep 9

Five-year average Sep 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+64

+54

+78

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,758

2,694

2,994

3,125

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.7%

-11.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.40

8.28

5.11

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

61.83

56.83

22.61

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

53.04

53.13

23.35

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

18

16

16

30

42

U.S. GFS CDDs

137

140

121

124

105

U.S. GFS TDDs

155

156

137

154

147

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.3

98.8

99.2

93.0

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.8

7.9

8.2

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.1

106.6

107.1

101.2

95.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.4

2.5

2.6

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.6

5.6

5.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.3

11.4

11.0

9.8

4.9

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.7

4.0

3.8

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

41.7

37.8

37.5

34.4

33.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.3

21.3

20.7

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.4

74.5

74.6

70.6

70.3

Total U.S. Demand

97.2

93.9

93.7

88.8

82.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 16

Week ended Sep 9

Week ended Sep 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Wind

6

6

7

5

6

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

45

44

44

42

Coal

20

21

21

22

22

Nuclear

19

18

17

18

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.20

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

7.54

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

9.60

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.19

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

7.59

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.82

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.31

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.50

3.55

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

88.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

112.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

79.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

101.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

81.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

83.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.