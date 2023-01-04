U.S. natgas jumps 5% on forecasts for more LNG exports in Jan

Adds latest prices

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Wednesday from a 10-month low in the prior session on forecasts for higher-than-expected demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports over the next two weeks.

Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport expects the facility to return in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

That is in line with what many analysts have long been saying - that Freeport would likely return during the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators before restarting the plant.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, and human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage, Prism Agility and Elisa Larus, have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport, some since early November.

Other ships were sailing toward the plant, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January, and Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce expected in late January.

In other LNG news, the Cadiz Knutsen was expected to arrive at Constellation Energy Corp's CEG.O Everett LNG terminal in Massachusetts in a few days with a third cargo of the super-cooled fuel from Trinidad this winter. Cadiz Knutsen also delivered LNG to Everett in November and December.

But with Everett competing with European buyers willing to pay around $21 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas versus just $4 in the United States, the Massachusetts port imported just 19.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as LNG in 2022, according to Refinitiv data. That is down from 21.4 bcf in 2021 and a five-year (2017 to 2021) average of 40.2 bcf, according to federal energy data.

New England depends on LNG and oil to fuel some power plants on the coldest days when most of the region's pipeline gas is used to heat homes and businesses. About half of the power generated in New England comes from gas-fired plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 19.6 cents, or 4.9%, to $4.184 per mmBtu at 11:49 a.m. EST (1649 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract settled at its lowest since Feb. 11.

Despite the price jump, the front-month was still on track to remain in technically oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth day in a row for the first time since October.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.3 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December but still below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Even though the weather is expected to remain warmer-than-normal through mid-January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 110.5 bcfd this week to 121.5 bcfd next week as LNG export rise and temperatures ease ahead of what are usually the coldest weeks of the year.

Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

U.S. LNG exports were expected to rise from an average of 10.7 bcfd last week to 11.8 bcfd this week and 12.4 bcfd next week as units at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu in Louisiana boost output.

Week ended Dec 30 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 23 (Actual) Year ago Dec 23 Five-year average Dec 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -220 -213 -125 -106 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,892 3,112 3,245 3,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -9.5% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 4.01 3.99 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 21.60 22.42 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 29.35 29.52 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 335 342 472 440 444 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 4 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 338 345 476 444 447 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 87.0 98.6 98.6 94.0 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 10.1 7.9 9.3 9.2 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 97.0 106.5 107.8 103.3 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 3.3 3.3 2.5 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.0 4.8 5.1 5.5 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 11.8 12.4 12.0 7.2 U.S. Commercial 20.7 12.5 15.0 19.3 17.1 U.S. Residential 36.0 19.8 24.4 33.1 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 33.8 27.2 29.0 30.5 28.5 U.S. Industrial 26.8 23.7 24.7 26.2 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.3 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.3 2.4 2.7 2.4 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 125.0 90.6 100.7 116.5 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 142.1 110.5 121.5 136.5 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 6 Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Week ended Dec 9 Wind 13 11 9 12 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 Natural Gas 34 35 37 37 39 Coal 19 23 24 20 20 Nuclear 24 19 19 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.64 3.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.65 2.68 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 23.36 16.54 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.27 2.27 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.34 3.38 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.85 2.94 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 26.18 18.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.40 2.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.98 3.25 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 43.47 38.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.75 32.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.75 15.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 56.00 165.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 212.75 116.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 225.00 121.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Josie Kao) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

