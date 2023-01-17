US Markets

U.S. natgas jumps 5% on colder weather, Freeport LNG uncertainty

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 17, 2023 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Tuesday from an 18-month low in the prior session as gas started to flow to the long-shut Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas and on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Freeport LNG started receiving gas from pipelines over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, according to data from Refinitiv, a possible sign the plant is finally moving closer to exiting an outage. Many analysts still expect the plant will remain shut until February or longer.

Freeport, however, has not yet filed a request with federal regulators to restart the plant, according to a source familiar with the company's filings.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 16.7 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $3.586 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday the contract settled at its lowest price since June 24, 2021.

In what has already been an extremely volatile start to the year, Tuesday's gain was only the biggest daily percentage increase since last week. The increase, however, did push the contract out of technically oversold territory for the first time in five days.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains when Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas will return to service after shutting due to a fire on June 8, 2022.

Gas started flowing to the Freeport plant on Jan. 14 and was on track to reach 69 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv.

A source familiar with the flows said were within the plant's pre-treatment facility and was being used to maintain the flare system.

Officials at Freeport said on Tuesday the plant was still on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Even when the company was saying the plant could restart last year, many analysts said it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.

Last week, after sources told Reuters the plant would not return until February or later, at least two LNG vessels gave up on Freeport and moved to other ports, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

Whenever the Freeport plant returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport, a few tankers, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant. Some have been there since early November.

In addition, other ships were still sailing toward Freeport, including Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, and are expected to reach the plant in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.6 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.3 bcfd this week to 130.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Week ended Jan 13 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan 6 (Actual)

Year ago Jan 13

Five-year average Jan 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-74

+11

-156

-203

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,828

2,902

2,839

2,786

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.5%

-1.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.74

3.42

4.26

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

17.21

17.91

28.25

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

26.81

26.76

28.53

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

433

376

426

438

444

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

4

1

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

436

380

427

441

447

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.7

98.9

99.0

93.2

88.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.6

8.6

9.1

10.2

9.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

107.2

107.5

108.1

103.6

98.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.9

2.9

2.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.2

5.1

5.9

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.3

12.3

11.8

12.9

7.2

U.S. Commercial

14.7

14.8

16.9

19.8

17.1

U.S. Residential

23.7

24.3

28.5

33.9

29.8

U.S. Power Plant

29.7

29.5

31.4

30.9

28.5

U.S. Industrial

24.6

24.6

25.7

26.2

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.7

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.3

100.9

110.5

118.5

108.4

Total U.S. Demand

120.7

121.3

130.4

139.6

123.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 20

Week ended Jan 13

Week ended Jan 6

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Wind

17

11

12

11

9

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

7

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

34

38

36

35

37

Coal

18

19

18

23

24

Nuclear

21

21

23

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.43

3.47

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.80

3.15

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

16.08

26.49

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.58

2.95

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.05

3.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.00

3.67

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

21.00

25.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.75

2.89

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.77

3.06

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

72.75

42.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

50.25

47.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

16.25

34.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

131.00

130.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

117.50

137.25

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

150.50

143.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.