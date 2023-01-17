U.S. natgas jumps 5% on colder weather, Freeport LNG uncertainty

Adds latest prices
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Tuesday from an 18-month low in the prior session as gas started to flow to the long-shut Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas and on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Freeport LNG started receiving gas from pipelines over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, according to data from Refinitiv, a possible sign the plant is finally moving closer to exiting an outage. Many analysts still expect the plant will remain shut until February or longer.
Freeport, however, has not yet filed a request with federal regulators to restart the plant, according to a source familiar with the company's filings.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 16.7 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $3.586 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday the contract settled at its lowest price since June 24, 2021.
In what has already been an extremely volatile start to the year, Tuesday's gain was only the biggest daily percentage increase since last week. The increase, however, did push the contract out of technically oversold territory for the first time in five days.
Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains when Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas will return to service after shutting due to a fire on June 8, 2022.
Gas started flowing to the Freeport plant on Jan. 14 and was on track to reach 69 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv.
A source familiar with the flows said were within the plant's pre-treatment facility and was being used to maintain the flare system.
Officials at Freeport said on Tuesday the plant was still on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.
Even when the company was saying the plant could restart last year, many analysts said it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.
Last week, after sources told Reuters the plant would not return until February or later, at least two LNG vessels gave up on Freeport and moved to other ports, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.
Whenever the Freeport plant returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport, a few tankers, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant. Some have been there since early November.
In addition, other ships were still sailing toward Freeport, including Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, and are expected to reach the plant in late January.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING
Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.6 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.3 bcfd this week to 130.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
|
Week ended Jan 13 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 6 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 13
Five-year average Jan 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-74
+11
-156
-203
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,828
2,902
2,839
2,786
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+1.5%
-1.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.74
3.42
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
17.21
17.91
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
26.81
26.76
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
433
376
426
438
444
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
4
1
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
436
380
427
441
447
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.7
98.9
99.0
93.2
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.6
8.6
9.1
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
107.2
107.5
108.1
103.6
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.9
2.9
2.3
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.2
5.1
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
12.3
11.8
12.9
7.2
U.S. Commercial
14.7
14.8
16.9
19.8
17.1
U.S. Residential
23.7
24.3
28.5
33.9
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
29.7
29.5
31.4
30.9
28.5
U.S. Industrial
24.6
24.6
25.7
26.2
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.9
2.7
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.3
100.9
110.5
118.5
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
120.7
121.3
130.4
139.6
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Week ended Dec 30
Week ended Dec 23
Wind
17
11
12
11
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
7
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
38
36
35
37
Coal
18
19
18
23
24
Nuclear
21
21
23
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.43
3.47
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.80
3.15
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
16.08
26.49
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.58
2.95
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.05
3.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.00
3.67
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
21.00
25.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.75
2.89
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.77
3.06
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
72.75
42.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
50.25
47.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
16.25
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
131.00
130.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
117.50
137.25
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
150.50
143.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.