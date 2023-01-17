U.S. natgas jumps 5% on colder weather, Freeport LNG uncertainty

Adds latest prices

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Tuesday from an 18-month low in the prior session as gas started to flow to the long-shut Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas and on forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Freeport LNG started receiving gas from pipelines over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, according to data from Refinitiv, a possible sign the plant is finally moving closer to exiting an outage. Many analysts still expect the plant will remain shut until February or longer.

Freeport, however, has not yet filed a request with federal regulators to restart the plant, according to a source familiar with the company's filings.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 16.7 cents, or 4.9%, to settle at $3.586 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday the contract settled at its lowest price since June 24, 2021.

In what has already been an extremely volatile start to the year, Tuesday's gain was only the biggest daily percentage increase since last week. The increase, however, did push the contract out of technically oversold territory for the first time in five days.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains when Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas will return to service after shutting due to a fire on June 8, 2022.

Gas started flowing to the Freeport plant on Jan. 14 and was on track to reach 69 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv.

A source familiar with the flows said were within the plant's pre-treatment facility and was being used to maintain the flare system.

Officials at Freeport said on Tuesday the plant was still on track to restart in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Even when the company was saying the plant could restart last year, many analysts said it would likely take Freeport until the first or second quarter of 2023 to get the plant ready due to the large amount of work needed to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures.

Last week, after sources told Reuters the plant would not return until February or later, at least two LNG vessels gave up on Freeport and moved to other ports, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

Whenever the Freeport plant returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport, a few tankers, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant. Some have been there since early November.

In addition, other ships were still sailing toward Freeport, including Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, and are expected to reach the plant in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.6 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 121.3 bcfd this week to 130.4 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

Week ended Jan 13 (Forecast) Week ended Jan 6 (Actual) Year ago Jan 13 Five-year average Jan 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -74 +11 -156 -203 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,828 2,902 2,839 2,786 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average +1.5% -1.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 3.74 3.42 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 17.21 17.91 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 26.81 26.76 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 433 376 426 438 444 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 4 1 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 436 380 427 441 447 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.7 98.9 99.0 93.2 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.6 8.6 9.1 10.2 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 107.2 107.5 108.1 103.6 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.9 2.9 2.3 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.2 5.1 5.9 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 12.3 11.8 12.9 7.2 U.S. Commercial 14.7 14.8 16.9 19.8 17.1 U.S. Residential 23.7 24.3 28.5 33.9 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 29.7 29.5 31.4 30.9 28.5 U.S. Industrial 24.6 24.6 25.7 26.2 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.7 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.3 100.9 110.5 118.5 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 120.7 121.3 130.4 139.6 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 20 Week ended Jan 13 Week ended Jan 6 Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Wind 17 11 12 11 9 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 34 38 36 35 37 Coal 18 19 18 23 24 Nuclear 21 21 23 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.43 3.47 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.80 3.15 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 16.08 26.49 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.58 2.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.05 3.50 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.00 3.67 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 21.00 25.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.75 2.89 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.77 3.06 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 72.75 42.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 50.25 47.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.25 34.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 131.00 130.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 117.50 137.25 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 150.50 143.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

