U.S. natgas jumps 5% as partial return of Freeport LNG boosts exports

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% on Tuesday from near a 25-month low in the prior session on a rapid increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports following the partial return of Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
Prices also gained support from a decline in gas output this month and forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand next week than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery were up 11.7 cents, or 4.9%, to $2.522 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:37 a.m. EST (1337 GMT). On Monday, the contract fell to within one cent of closing at the 25-month low hit on Feb. 8.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants was on track to reach 13.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday, the highest since March 2022, as Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas pulled in more gas as it prepares to exit an eight-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022, according to data provider Refinitiv.
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in 0.7 bcfd of feedgas on Tuesday, up from 0.5 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv.
On Monday, Freeport LNG asked federal regulators for permission to put what the company called Phase 1 of its restart plan into commercial operation. Phase 1 includes the full operation of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG, two storage tanks and one LNG loading dock.
Most of the gas going to Freeport LNG was being used in liquefaction Train 3, which started operating in test mode over the weekend. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Energy regulators and analysts, however, have said they do not expect Freeport LNG to return to full commercial operation until mid-March or later.
A couple of Freeport LNG's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.
U.S. GAS OUTPUT
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen from 98.3 bcfd in January to 97.0 bcfd so far in February, after extreme cold earlier in the month froze oil and gas wells in several producing basins. That compared with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 1 except for some cold days around Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 23-25.
With three cold days expected next week versus just two this week, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 118.3 bcfd this week to 123.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.
With the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG rising, the average amount of feedgas going to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants has climbed to 12.8 bcfd so far in February from 12.3 bcfd in January. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.
The seven big U.S. export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The United States is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 once Freeport LNG returns - ahead of current leader Australia - as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $17 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Feb 10(Forecast)
Week ended Feb 3 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 10
Five-year average Feb 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-115
-217
-195
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,251
2,366
1,938
2,083
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.10%
5.20%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.50
2.41
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.71
16.23
26.94
40.5
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.90
17.99
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
367
358
417
386
380
U.S. GFS CDDs
7
6
9
7
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
374
364
416
393
386
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.9
98.3
98.5
94.6
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.0
8.4
9.8
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.4
106.2
107.0
104.5
97
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
3.1
3.2
2.9
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.1
5.1
5.2
5.7
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
13.1
12.5
13.0
6.6
U.S. Commercial
16.0
13.8
15.1
16.9
16.4
U.S. Residential
26.5
22.4
24.8
27.6
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.1
28.8
30.0
26.5
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.2
24.6
25.3
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.6
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.9
96.8
102.3
103.9
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
125.4
118.3
123.2
125.5
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Wind
12
15
10
11
13
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
36
39
38
36
Coal
15
17
21
19
18
Nuclear
22
21
19
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.42
2.37
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.05
2.05
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.00
5.72
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.94
1.91
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.29
2.30
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.60
2.75
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.25
6.00
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.65
1.52
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.96
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.25
30.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
24.00
27.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
14.50
25.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
75.50
54.78
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
48.25
44.75
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.50
46.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
