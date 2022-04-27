U.S. natgas jumps 5% after Russia halts exports to Poland and Bulgaria
Adds latest prices
April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to one-week high on Wednesday on expectations U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain near record highs for months to come, after Moscow's toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, causing gas prices in northwestern Europe TRNLTTFMc1 to jump 5% on Tuesday and 9% on Wednesday.
U.S. prices also gained support from forecasts for more gas demand in the United States over the next two weeks than previously expected, and a continued drop in U.S. output due to a late-season cold snap that froze oil and gas wells in North Dakota.
In addition, energy traders said Wednesday's trade could be volatile with the upcoming expiration of the U.S. May futures.
"Today's trading ... is likely to be dictated by the expiring May contract," analysts at EBW Analytics said, noting "the expiring front-month has gained on final settlement day in 12 of the past 16 months." The February contract soared by a record 46% on its expiration day.
On its last day as the U.S. front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery rose 34.2 cents, or 5.0%, to $7.192 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since April 18.
Futures for June NGM22, which will soon be the front-month, gained about 5.0% to $7.34 per mmBtu. If the May and June futures close at these levels, June's 16-cent premium over May NGK22-M22 would be a record high for the contracts.
U.S. gas futures were up about 93% so far this year as higher global prices have kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a "special military operation". Gas was trading around $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 4.3 bcfd due to the North Dakota freeze-offs since Saturday to a preliminary 90.6 bcfd on Wednesday, the lowest since early February.
"Since freeze-offs usually recover rapidly, we expect production to begin to bounce higher within the next few days," the EBW analysts said, noting the supply rebound may not appear in daily data until mid- to late next week because "pipeline nomination patterns often show phantom first-of-month declines."
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.4 bcfd this week to 91.1 bcfd next week due to a seasonal warming of the weather. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Apr 22 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 15 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 22
Five-year average Apr 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+24
+53
+18
+53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,474
1,450
1,896
1,795
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.9%
-16.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.95
6.85
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.19
30.61
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
25.00
25.40
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
104
102
102
108
100
U.S. GFS CDDs
68
69
55
53
55
U.S. GFS TDDs
172
171
157
161
155
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.2
93.9
91.9
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
8.7
8.3
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.0
102.2
99.5
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.9
2.9
2.4
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.2
6.0
6.1
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
12.4
12.7
11.4
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.8
6.7
6.8
8.3
U.S. Residential
13.2
10.1
8.2
8.4
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
25.4
26.3
25.7
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.8
22.1
21.7
22.1
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.6
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
72.0
69.6
69.7
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
98.6
93.4
91.1
89.6
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Wind
17
16
17
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
31
33
32
33
32
Coal
18
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.89
6.42
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.75
5.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.89
7.49
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.51
5.77
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.87
6.61
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.79
7.81
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.41
6.86
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.57
6.15
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.76
5.39
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.00
77.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
61.50
63.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
46.50
59.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
109.00
83.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
87.50
86.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
59.00
74.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alexander Smith)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.