U.S. natgas jumps 4% as vessel arrives at idled Texas Freeport LNG plant

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% on Friday after the first vessel arrived at Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June 2022.

After federal regulators approved the cooldown of parts of Freeport and the return of ship loading at the plant in recent weeks, the arrival of the Kmarin Diamond LNG tanker was another sign that Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, would likely start pulling in lots of gas to make LNG for export in coming weeks.

In addition to Freeport, gas prices also increased on rising LNG exports from other U.S. facilities and revised forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in late February.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Feb. 22 before turning colder than normal starting Feb. 24.

Energy analysts noted that colder than normal weather in late February does not boost heating demand by as much as cold in late January. The 30-year average temperature in the U.S. Lower 48 states is about 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 Celsius) on Jan. 25 versus 42 F on Feb. 25, according to data provider Refinitiv.

In recent weeks, Freeport said it would soon start sending gas to one of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG. On Thursday, federal regulators gave the company permission to return ship loading to service to free up space in its storage tanks.

Many analysts, however, have long said they do not expect the plant to return to full capacity until mid-March or later. A couple of Freeport's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.

"If Freeport fully returns in March ... it could take the bearish risk off the table and potentially enable beaten down natural gas to establish a bottom," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said, noting they were still targeting the 30-45 day timeframe for a full restart of the plant.

Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers - including the Kmarin Diamond - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico for several weeks to pick up LNG from the plant. Other vessels still waiting include Prism Agility (since Jan. 2), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26), Nohshu Maru (Jan. 31) and Corcovado LNG (Feb. 10).

In addition, there are several vessels on their way to Freeport, including LNG Rosenrot (expected to arrive around Feb. 11), Seapeak Bahrain (Feb. 20), Gaslog Wales (Feb. 23), British Achiever (Feb. 24) and LNG Endurance (March 5).

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.4 cents, or 3.5%, to settle at $2.514 per million British thermal units. Earlier this week, the contract closed at its lowest since December 2020.

For the week, the front-month gained about 4%, its first increase in eight weeks. Before this week's gain, however, futures had collapsed by a record 64% over the past seven-week period.

With the amount of gas flowing to Freeport slowly rising in recent weeks, the average amount of feedgas going to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.6 bcfd so far in February, up from 12.3 bcfd in January. That compares with the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before Freeport shut.

Week ended Feb 10(Forecast) Week ended Feb 3 (Actual) Year ago Feb 10 Five-year average Feb 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -115 -217 -195 -166 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,251 2,366 1,938 2,083 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.1% +5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.45 2.43 4.46 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 16.51 16.68 26.94 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.92 17.93 25.82 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 367 352 405 406 393 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 4 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 372 357 409 412 398 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.0 96.9 97.8 91.7 87.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.4 8.2 10.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 105.4 106.0 102.1 97.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.8 3.0 2.2 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.1 5.3 6.0 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.6 12.6 12.3 12.3 6.6 U.S. Commercial 18.4 16.0 14.3 19.4 16.4 U.S. Residential 31.5 26.4 23.5 33.3 27.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.5 30.0 29.5 29.6 28.1 U.S. Industrial 26.1 24.6 24.4 26.0 25.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.1 2.8 2.6 2.9 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 117.5 104.9 99.2 116.2 105.4 Total U.S. Demand 137.4 125.4 119.8 136.7 119.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 10 Week ended Feb 3 Week ended Jan 27 Week ended Jan 20 eek ended Jan 13 Wind 15 10 11 13 11 Solar 3 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 35 39 38 36 38 Coal 17 21 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 19 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.40 2.40 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.05 2.11 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.71 5.07 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.89 1.95 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.34 2.41 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.35 2.52 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.45 5.21 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.03 1.96 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.93 2.16 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.00 39.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 25.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.50 18.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.60 65.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.25 44.00 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 42.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

