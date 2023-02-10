U.S. natgas jumps 4% as vessel arrives at idled Texas Freeport LNG plant

Adds latest prices, Freeport news and quote
Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% on Friday after the first vessel arrived at Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June 2022.
After federal regulators approved the cooldown of parts of Freeport and the return of ship loading at the plant in recent weeks, the arrival of the Kmarin Diamond LNG tanker was another sign that Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, would likely start pulling in lots of gas to make LNG for export in coming weeks.
In addition to Freeport, gas prices also increased on rising LNG exports from other U.S. facilities and revised forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand in late February.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Feb. 22 before turning colder than normal starting Feb. 24.
Energy analysts noted that colder than normal weather in late February does not boost heating demand by as much as cold in late January. The 30-year average temperature in the U.S. Lower 48 states is about 37 degrees Fahrenheit (3 Celsius) on Jan. 25 versus 42 F on Feb. 25, according to data provider Refinitiv.
In recent weeks, Freeport said it would soon start sending gas to one of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG. On Thursday, federal regulators gave the company permission to return ship loading to service to free up space in its storage tanks.
Many analysts, however, have long said they do not expect the plant to return to full capacity until mid-March or later. A couple of Freeport's customers - Japan's JERA9501.T, 9502.T and Osaka Gas9532.T - have said they do not expect to get LNG from the plant until after March.
"If Freeport fully returns in March ... it could take the bearish risk off the table and potentially enable beaten down natural gas to establish a bottom," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said, noting they were still targeting the 30-45 day timeframe for a full restart of the plant.
Even though some vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, several tankers - including the Kmarin Diamond - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico for several weeks to pick up LNG from the plant. Other vessels still waiting include Prism Agility (since Jan. 2), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26), Nohshu Maru (Jan. 31) and Corcovado LNG (Feb. 10).
In addition, there are several vessels on their way to Freeport, including LNG Rosenrot (expected to arrive around Feb. 11), Seapeak Bahrain (Feb. 20), Gaslog Wales (Feb. 23), British Achiever (Feb. 24) and LNG Endurance (March 5).
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.4 cents, or 3.5%, to settle at $2.514 per million British thermal units. Earlier this week, the contract closed at its lowest since December 2020.
For the week, the front-month gained about 4%, its first increase in eight weeks. Before this week's gain, however, futures had collapsed by a record 64% over the past seven-week period.
With the amount of gas flowing to Freeport slowly rising in recent weeks, the average amount of feedgas going to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.6 bcfd so far in February, up from 12.3 bcfd in January. That compares with the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before Freeport shut.
Week ended Feb 10(Forecast)
Week ended Feb 3 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 10
Five-year average Feb 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-115
-217
-195
-166
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,251
2,366
1,938
2,083
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.1%
+5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.45
2.43
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.51
16.68
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.92
17.93
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
367
352
405
406
393
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
5
4
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
372
357
409
412
398
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.0
96.9
97.8
91.7
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.4
8.2
10.2
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
104.3
105.4
106.0
102.1
97.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.8
3.0
2.2
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.1
5.1
5.3
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
12.6
12.3
12.3
6.6
U.S. Commercial
18.4
16.0
14.3
19.4
16.4
U.S. Residential
31.5
26.4
23.5
33.3
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.5
30.0
29.5
29.6
28.1
U.S. Industrial
26.1
24.6
24.4
26.0
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.1
2.8
2.6
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
117.5
104.9
99.2
116.2
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
137.4
125.4
119.8
136.7
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
eek ended Jan 13
Wind
15
10
11
13
11
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
35
39
38
36
38
Coal
17
21
19
18
19
Nuclear
21
19
21
21
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.40
2.40
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.05
2.11
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.71
5.07
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.89
1.95
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.34
2.41
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.35
2.52
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.45
5.21
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.03
1.96
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.93
2.16
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.00
39.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.75
25.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.50
18.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.60
65.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.25
44.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.50
42.00
