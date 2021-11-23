U.S. natgas jumps 4% as soaring global prices keep LNG exports strong
Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 4% on Tuesday, erasing most of Monday's 5% drop, as soaring global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 soared about 6% on Tuesday as colder weather increased demand and the market remained nervous about winter supplies from Russia. NG/GB
In recent months, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures jumped to a 12-year high in early October, but have since pulled back because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for the winter. Overseas prices continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. futures.
Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 2% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 were up 20.3 cents, or 4.2%, to $4.992 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:54 a.m. EST (1254 GMT). On Monday, the contract settled at its lowest since Sept. 7.
In the spot market, gas prices for Tuesday in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNL jumped to their highest since the February freeze as temperatures in the U.S. Northeast dropped and homes and businesses cranked up their heaters. The February freeze cut U.S. gas production and left millions of consumers without power and heat for days in Texas and other Central U.S. states.
High temperatures in Boston, the biggest city in New England, were only expected to reach about 43 degrees Fahrenheit (6 Celsius) on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high of 49 degrees at this time of year.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 111.2 bcfd this week to 112.6 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices around $29 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
|
Week ended Nov 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 12 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 19
Five-year average Nov 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
26
-11
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,620
3,643
3,943
3,681
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.7%
-2.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.97
4.79
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
29.49
27.99
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.97
34.26
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
316
319
316
337
341
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
3
6
7
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
320
322
322
344
348
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.6
96.5
96.8
92.4
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
8.4
8.6
7.7
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
103.6
104.9
105.4
100.1
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.0
3.1
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.3
5.6
5.6
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
11.6
11.5
9.8
4.6
U.S. Commercial
11.6
13.4
13.8
11.4
11.1
U.S. Residential
17.3
21.1
21.8
17.4
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.8
25.7
25.6
24.3
24.5
U.S. Industrial
23.4
23.8
23.9
23.6
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.4
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
85.2
91.2
92.5
84.0
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
105.0
111.2
112.6
102.0
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 26
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Wind
12
14
14
9
14
Solar
2
2
2
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
35
35
40
38
Coal
20
19
19
19
18
Nuclear
22
21
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.83
4.90
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.38
4.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.79
6.12
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.39
4.52
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.63
4.89
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.50
4.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.60
6.95
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.15
4.50
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.20
3.25
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
77.75
56.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.50
46.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
35.00
46.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
42.00
57.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
14.00
35.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
53.00
54.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.