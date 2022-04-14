U.S. natgas jumps 3%, near 13-year high on small storage build
April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Thursday, putting the contract on track to close at a 13-year high for a fourth day in a row, on a smaller than usual storage build and a drop in U.S. output in recent days.
Traders noted that spot gas prices also soared this week due to unusual cold in Alberta, Canada and unusual heat in the U.S. Mid Atlantic region.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended April 8, which matched the 15-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and was much smaller than the increase of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 33 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 1.397 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.8% below the five-year average of 1.700 tcf for this time of the year.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 23.7 cents, or 3.4%, to $7.234 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), on track for its highest close since November 2008 for a fourth day in a row. It was up about 14% for the week, set for a fifth weekly rise in a row for the first time since October 2021.
Record global demand for U.S. LNG has kept the front-month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a 12th day in a row for the first time since September 2019. The 12-month strip NG12Msthit its highest since November 2008 for a second straight day.
U.S. gas futures have soared about 93% already this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
U.S. gas prices have soared about 51% over the past month, yet European gas, currently around $32 per mmBtu, actually fell about 10% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints that inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down fromDecember's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd. Output per day has dropped about 1.9 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 93.4 bcfd on Thursday. Preliminary data is often revised.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)
Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 8
Five-year average Apr 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+15
-33
+55
+33
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,397
1,382
1,836
1,700
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.11
7.00
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
32.45
33.18
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.93
32.97
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
147
163
180
155
143
U.S. GFS CDDs
44
37
20
36
37
U.S. GFS TDDs
191
200
200
191
180
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.5
94.6
94.8
92.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
7.9
8.0
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
102.5
102.9
99.8
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
5.7
5.7
6.6
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.4
12.6
11.5
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.9
8.8
8.8
8.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
14.2
12.1
12.4
10.7
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
23.8
22.5
25.3
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.7
22.7
22.8
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.4
74.1
73.2
73.8
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
99.3
94.9
94.1
94.5
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Wind
17
15
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
32
33
32
31
31
Coal
19
19
19
18
20
Nuclear
19
19
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.68
6.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.22
6.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.62
7.73
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.08
5.98
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.71
6.58
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.29
6.13
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.91
6.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.36
5.72
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.06
5.68
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
72.50
65.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.50
45.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
69.00
95.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
92.00
92.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.00
42.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.50
52.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
