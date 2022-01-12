U.S. natgas jumps 10% to 6-wk high with extreme cold coming

Add latest prices

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared over 10% to a six-week high on Wednesday after the latest forecasts called for more cold this week than previously expected and confirmed earlier outlooks for extreme cold during the last week of January.

Traders also noted production has been slow to return following freeze-offs and other weather-related declines over New Year's weekend.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery rose 43 cents, or 10.1%, to $4.679 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:29 a.m. EST (1629 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 29.

That also put the front-month on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since late October and up for a fourth day in a row for the first time since September.

The premium of futures for February over March NGG22-H22, meanwhile, were on track to close at a record high.

In the spot market, meanwhile, next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England slid as the weather briefly turns less cold after hitting their highest since January 2018 over the past few days. Traders noted, however, that Saturday was now expected to be the coldest day of winter in the Northeast.

Lingering cold since New Year's Day continued to cause well freeze-offs and other production declines in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.7 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.5 bcfd this week to 132.7 bcfd next week as the weather briefly turns less cold. Traders, however, noted the latest forecasts called for extremely cold weather to return during the last week of January.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary record of 150.9 bcfd on Jan. 7. That would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019, and the 147.2 bcfd hit on Feb. 12, 2021, just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. Central states.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.1 bcfd this month, down from a record 12.2 bcfd in December.

Traders said demand for U.S. LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Gas prices were trading near $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $33 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $4 in the United States. But, no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 12.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

So global markets will have to wait until later this year for some of the 18 liquefaction trains under construction at Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana to start producing LNG. The plant has been pulling in small amounts of feed gas since around September as it prepares to begin operating.

Week ended Jan. 7(Forecast)

Week ended Dec. 31 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 7

Five-year average Jan. 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-166

-31

-134

-155

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,029

3,195

3,215

2,944

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+2.9%

+3.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.47

4.25

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

25.97

26.84

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

32.92

33.27

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

489

488

406

441

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

490

489

413

445

449

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

94.8

95.0

92.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

9.0

8.5

9.6

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.9

103.5

102.1

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.5

5.3

5.5

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

12.4

12.8

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

17.9

18.7

18.9

16.6

16.6

U.S. Residential

30.5

31.6

32.1

28.1

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

29.1

27.4

30.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.5

25.7

25.7

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

3.0

3.0

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

112.9

112.0

108.2

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

128.9

133.5

132.7

127.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Wind

12

12

12

12

15

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

8

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

34

33

36

34

Coal

24

21

20

19

18

Nuclear

20

20

23

22

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.16

4.16

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.36

13.25

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.07

5.00

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.54

3.60

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.88

3.95

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

16.45

20.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.19

5.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.80

3.77

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.41

3.53

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

157.50

186.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

33.00

33.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.50

41.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

49.75

43.63

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

51.25

26.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

53.50

50.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

