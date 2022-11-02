U.S. natgas jumps 10% in volatile week on colder forecasts

Adds latest prices

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 10% on Wednesday during what has already been an extremely volatile week of trade on a drop in output at the start of the month and expectations gas demand will rise once the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas exits an outage.

"Prices are back up again as of today ... as the overnight runs of the major weather forecast models locked on to the possible arrival of widespread below-average temperatures around mid-November," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates said.

Gelber noted that price volatility has been "ramped up" this week "as there is a tug of war happening in bullish and bearish drivers in the market."

Wednesday's price jump came despite forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks with the weather expected to remain mild through at least mid November. That should allow utilities to keep adding gas into storage for a few weeks beyond the usual Oct. 31 end of the injection season.

Freeport LNG expects its 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) export plant to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November following an unexpected shutdown on June 8 caused by a pipeline explosion.

At least four vessels were already lined up to pick up LNG at Freeport, according to Refinitiv data. Prism Brilliance and Prism Diversity were waiting off the coast from the plant, while Prism Courage was expected to arrive on Nov. 4 and Grace Freesia in December.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 55.4 cents, or 9.7%, to settle at $6.268 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). That follows a rise of 12% on Monday and a drop of 10% on Tuesday.

Rapid price changes in recent weeks have boosted the contract's 30-day implied volatility index NGATMIV to its highest level since October 2021 for a second day in a row. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future.

Overall, U.S. gas futures were still up about 67% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $39 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $28 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 97.3 bcfd so far in November, down from a record 99.4 bcfd in October. Traders, however, noted that early month output figures were almost always unreliable and revised higher later in the month.

With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 98.1 bcfd this week to 100.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.5 bcfd so far in November with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland from a maintenance outage, from 11.3 bcfd in October.

That is still well below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due mostly to the ongoing outage at Freeport. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

During the first 10 months of 2022, roughly 66%, or 7.0 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe, as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to fetch higher prices. Last year, just 29%, or about 2.8 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

Week ended Oct 28 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 21 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 28

Five-year average Oct 28

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+97

+52

+66

+45

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,491

3,394

3,602

3,636

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-4.0%

-5.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.90

5.71

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

35.68

33.78

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

27.54

27.54

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

203

196

221

228

243

U.S. GFS CDDs

22

21

9

20

16

U.S. GFS TDDs

225

217

230

248

259

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.1

99.0

99.4

95.8

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.5

8.0

8.7

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

106.5

107.4

104.5

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.7

3.0

2.6

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.6

5.7

5.4

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.9

12.0

10.6

6.4

U.S. Commercial

7.5

7.9

8.4

9.8

11.5

U.S. Residential

9.4

10.4

11.9

13.8

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

28.4

29.9

29.3

29.3

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.6

22.6

22.6

23.2

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.8

77.9

79.4

83.2

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

94.2

98.1

100.0

101.8

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Wind

6

15

11

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

3

3

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

37

39

41

41

Coal

21

18

19

18

18

Nuclear

21

19

19

19

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.57

5.02

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.13

3.25

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.85

7.75

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.96

2.91

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.28

4.14

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.65

4.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.72

6.00

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.37

3.68

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.05

4.44

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

42.75

59.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

56.75

56.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

32.50

42.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

74.25

78.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

62.50

64.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

73.25

66.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Porter)

