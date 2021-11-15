U.S. natgas jump near 5% on colder forecast, rising global prices
Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped almost 5% on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
In addition, U.S. prices gained support from a European gas TRNLTTFMc1 where prices jumped 9% on cooler weather and after a monthly auction showed that Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM had not booked any additional gas transit capacity to Europe for December.
In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.
Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading about six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.
Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. EIA/GAS
In what is starting out like another volatile week of trade, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 22.6 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $5.017 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Friday, the contract dropped about 7% to its lowest close since Sept. 7.
Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 105.1 bcfd this week to 112.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.
U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
With gas prices near $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces the LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.
Week ended Nov 12 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 5 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 12
Five-year average Nov 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
24
7
28
-12
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,642
3,618
3,954
3,725
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-2.2%
-3.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.75
4.79
2.87
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.62
25.17
4.84
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
31.56
31.42
6.80
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
318
290
260
305
305
U.S. GFS CDDs
7
1
12
9
9
U.S. GFS TDDs
325
291
272
314
314
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.4
95.8
96.3
91.9
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.1
8.5
8.2
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
104.3
103.9
104.7
100.2
92.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
3.3
3.3
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.5
5.7
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.2
11.0
11.2
10.0
4.6
U.S. Commercial
9.5
11.8
13.8
11.5
11.1
U.S. Residential
13.5
17.7
22.0
17.3
16.5
U.S. Power Plant
25.1
25.1
24.6
24.8
24.5
U.S. Industrial
22.5
23.4
24.0
23.5
23.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.3
2.4
2.3
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
85.2
91.7
84.2
82.5
Total U.S. Demand
97.1
105.1
112.0
102.3
94.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 19
Week ended Nov 12
Week ended Nov 5
Week ended Oct 29
Week ended Oct 22
Wind
13
14
9
14
11
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
3
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
35
35
40
38
38
Coal
20
19
19
18
19
Nuclear
22
21
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.97
4.81
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.51
4.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.86
5.91
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.38
3.94
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.72
4.75
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.07
4.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.13
5.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.30
4.60
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.76
3.60
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
50.50
50.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.75
34.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
46.25
46.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
49.07
49.07
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.25
63.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
69.50
69.50
