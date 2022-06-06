U.S. natgas jump 9% to 13-yr high on rising air conditioning use
June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 9% to a 13-year high on Monday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher demand than previously expected, a decline in output, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and record power demand in Texas.
"The front-month contract is racing higher ... following signs of stumbling dry gas production readings and intensifying heat forecasts for mid-to-late June," analysts at EBW Analytics said in a report.
Power demand in Texas, meanwhile, is set to break the all-time record this week, far ahead of the hottest days of summer, testing the resilience of the state's power grid after issues earlier this year and last year's days-long blackout during a deep freeze.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 79.9 cents, or 9.4%, to settle at $9.322 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since August 2008. That was the contract's biggest daily percentage gain since mid February.
U.S. gas futures were up about 151% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears that Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.
Gas was trading around $26 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $24 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
In addition, traders said U.S. futures have soared in recent months due to low U.S. gas stockpiles - about 15% below normal for this time of year - and high U.S. coal CQNYMC1 prices, which make it uneconomical for electric companies to switch from gas to coal for power generation.
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
With the coming of hotter summer weather, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.1 bcfd this week to 90.0 bcfd next week to keep more air conditioners humming. The forecasts for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.8 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The United States, which will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union countries and others break dependence on Russian gas.
Russia kept pipeline exports to Europe at around 6.8 bcfd on Sunday and Saturday on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That compares with an average of 11.6 bcfd in June 2021.
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 9% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, and down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 46% of full capacity.
That is healthier than U.S. inventories, which were around 15% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Jun 3 (Forecast)
Week ended May 27 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 3
Five-year average Jun 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+96
+90
+98
+100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,998
1,902
2,397
2,339
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-14.6%
-15.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.98
8.52
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
26.44
26.23
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.02
24.02
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
8
12
5
15
18
U.S. GFS CDDs
186
166
182
150
144
U.S. GFS TDDs
194
178
187
165
162
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.5
94.7
95.0
93.1
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.5
7.4
7.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.9
102.2
102.4
99.9
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.0
6.1
6.7
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
12.7
12.5
9.2
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.6
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
4.1
3.7
3.6
3.8
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
28.2
30.1
33.1
36.1
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.7
20.9
20.6
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.7
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.2
65.7
68.7
71.5
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
85.7
87.1
90.0
89.6
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Week ended May 13
Wind
8
12
12
12
15
Solar
6
4
4
4
4
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
36
37
37
34
Coal
21
19
20
20
18
Nuclear
21
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.34
8.89
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.26
7.51
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.13
9.93
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.17
7.65
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.86
8.42
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.97
8.37
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.70
9.05
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.83
8.20
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
6.17
6.45
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
68.25
87.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
70.25
85.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
62.75
78.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.25
45.38
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
43.00
63.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.25
63.25
