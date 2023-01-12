U.S. natgas jump 6% on higher demand forecast ahead of storage report

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 6% on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand this week than previously expected, colder-than-normal weather coming in late January and uncertainty about when the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas will exit a seven-month outage.

That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was much smaller than usual because the weather then was warmer than normal, keeping heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 13 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 6. That compares with a decrease of 157 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 157 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 2.878 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.2% below the five-year average of 2.942 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery were up 20.6 cents, or 5.6%, to $3.877 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT). Earlier in the week, the contract closed at its lowest level since Dec. 30, 2021.

That continues last year's record volatility, with the contract now up or down more than 5% on five of the eight trading days in 2023.

That gain pushed the contract out of oversold territory and puts it on track to rise for a second day in a row for the first time since late December.

Daily volume in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, rose to 21.1 million shares on Wednesday, its highest since February 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

That was the fifth most active day for the U.S. gas fund and follows a rise on Monday in shares outstanding to their highest since December 2020. Daily share purchases have entered the top 10 daily inflows three times already this year.

Traders said the biggest market uncertainty remains the restart date for Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

After several delays from October to November and then to December, Freeport now expects the facility to be back in operation in the second half of January, pending regulatory approvals.

Analysts, however, have long said Freeport, which shut in a fire on June 8, would probably return to service during the first or second quarter of 2023 because further work is required to satisfy federal regulators, including training staff in new safety procedures, before the plant can be restarted.

A growing number of analysts and other sources have said this week that they do not expect Freeport back until February or later.

Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. gas demand will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.

Several vessels, including Prism Diversity, Prism Courage and Prism Agility, were waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport. Some have been there since early November.

Other ships, meanwhile, were sailing toward Freeport, including Corcovado LNG, which is expected to arrive in mid-January, and Prism Brilliance, Kmarin Diamond and Wilforce, expected in late January.

U.S. GAS OUTPUT RISING

Data provider Refinitiv said that average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 98.4 bcfd so far in January, up from 96.7 bcfd in December. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

With the weather expected to remain warmer than normal until late January, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 121.2 bcfd this week to 119.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Week ended Jan 6 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 30 (Actual) Year ago Jan 6 Five-year average Jan 6 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -13 -213 -157 -157 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,878 2,891 3,042 2,942 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -6.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 3.77 3.67 4.26 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 21.36 20.74 28.25 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 26.87 27.06 28.53 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 383 369 474 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 2 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 385 372 476 445 449 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.5 98.6 98.7 94.3 88.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 8.6 8.7 10.0 9.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 106.3 107.1 107.4 104.4 98.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.9 5.3 5.1 5.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.3 12.0 12.5 7.2 U.S. Commercial 12.6 14.7 14.5 18.1 17.1 U.S. Residential 20.0 23.6 23.7 30.3 29.8 U.S. Power Plant 27.3 30.3 29.3 29.2 28.5 U.S. Industrial 23.7 24.6 24.5 25.4 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 91.1 100.9 99.6 110.7 108.4 Total U.S. Demand 111.0 121.2 119.4 131.8 123.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 13 Week ended Jan 6 Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Wind 10 12 11 9 12 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 36 35 37 37 Coal 19 18 23 24 20 Nuclear 21 23 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.32 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 18.80 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.60 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.11 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.49 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 21.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.90 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.00 73.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.00 49.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 130.33 165.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 137.25 152.25 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 143.00 161.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

