U.S. natgas holds near 8-week low with less cold coming in January

Adds latest prices
Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a eight-week low on Wednesday as the market balanced extreme cold in the short term that has already cut output by freezing oil and gas wells and boosted heating demand against milder long-term forecasts that will cut heating demand.
The weather is frigid now across much of the country, but if the current forecasts are right and the weather turns warmer-than-normal in late December and early January, utilities will be able to leave more gas in storage around the start of the new year.
Gas stockpiles are currently about 0.4% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. gas futures remained on track for their most volatile year ever. Both implied and historic volatility were expected to hit record highs in 2022 as soaring global gas prices fed demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Traders said the biggest uncertainty for the market remains when Freeport LNG will restart its LNG export plant in Texas.
Small amounts of gas started to flow to Freeport on Tuesday for the first time since August and continued to flow on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv, prompting some in the market to wonder whether the plant was close to restarting.
A source familiar with the matter said Freeport was using the gas to maintain a flare system at the plant.
After several delays - from October to November to December - the company has said several times this month, including on Tuesday, that the plant is on track to restart by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.
Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return until the first quarter of 2023 because the company still has a lot of work to do to satisfy federal regulators.
Whenever Freeport returns, U.S. demand for gas will jump. The plant can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG for export, which is about 2% of U.S. daily production.
Freeport shut on June 8 after a pipe failure caused an explosion due to inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest action.
A couple of vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - have been waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from Freeport since at least early November.
Several other ships were also sailing toward the plant, including Elisa Larus, which is expected to arrive in late December, Prism Agility (early January), Kmarin Diamond (mid January) and Wilforce (late January). Point Fortin, which was heading toward Freeport, is now on track to go to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi plant in Texas.
Even without Freeport, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants hit 13.1 bcfd last week, the most since May 28 - 11 days before Freeport shut. That is because the nation's six other big export plants were operating near full capacity.
After weeks of extreme volatility, front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 0.6 cent, or 0.1%, to settle at $5.332 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract fell 9% to settle at its lowest since Oct. 27.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 99.4 bcfd so far in December, down from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 3.4 bcfd over the past nine days to a preliminary two-month low of 97.2 bcfd on Wednesday as freezing weather covers much of the country, causing well freeze-offs in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.
Week ended Dec 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Dec 9 (Actual)
Year ago Dec 16
Five-year average Dec 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-93
-50
-60
-124
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,319
3,412
3,370
3,303
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+0.5%
-0.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.42
5.33
3.86
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.90
32.99
37.67
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.92
36.49
37.84
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
434
443
354
411
428
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
15
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
437
446
369
416
432
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.8
98.5
99.0
96.3
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.1
9.2
9.5
9.2
8.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
108.9
107.7
108.6
105.5
99.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
2.6
2.7
3.5
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.3
5.3
5.5
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.8
12.9
12.8
6.9
U.S. Commercial
15.0
18.5
21.5
15.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
24.9
31.8
37.6
25.7
24.6
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
33.1
34.3
29.2
27.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
26.4
27.1
24.5
24.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
3.1
3.4
3.1
2.5
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.7
118.0
128.8
103.0
98.9
Total U.S. Demand
123.7
138.8
149.7
124.8
114.0
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 23
Week ended Dec 16
Week ended Dec 9
Week ended Dec 2
Week ended Nov 25
Wind
11
12
9
15
9
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
37
39
35
39
Coal
24
20
20
19
20
Nuclear
19
20
21
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.28
6.08
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.45
8.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
24.98
41.26
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.78
4.92
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.39
6.13
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
10.37
13.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
27.14
36.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.92
5.09
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.10
5.67
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
123.25
151.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
65.25
91.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
34.50
46.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
264.75
302.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
264.00
311.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
269.75
307.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.