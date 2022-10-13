U.S. natgas holds near 3-month low despite on big storage build

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-month low on Thursday as a big storage build offset forecasts for colder weather that should boost heating demand over the next two weeks.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Oct. 7.

That was in line with the 123-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf. It was also the fourth week in a row that stockpiles increased by over 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said last week's build was bigger than usual for this time of year due to mild weather and an increase in wind power that reduced the amount of gas power generators needed to burn to produce electricity.

Wind power produced about 9% of the nation's electricity last week, up from as little as 6% a few weeks earlier, according to federal energy data.

Weighing on prices in recent weeks has been near-record gas output and recent reductions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that should allow utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the ongoing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2 cents, or 0.3%, to $6.455 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract matched its close on Oct. 10, which was the lowest settle since July 12.

U.S. futures were up about 74% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $43 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1.

That puts European forwards on track for their lowest close since June 29 as strong LNG imports have boosted the amount of gas in storage in the northwest part of the continent to over 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd seen in October 2021.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 92.6 bcfd this week to 98.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 10.9 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Oct 7 (Actual) Week ended Sep 30 (Actual) Year ago Oct 7 Five-year average Oct 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +125 +129 +86 +82 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,231 3,106 3,357 3,452 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.4% -7.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.55 6.44 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 44.75 44.93 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.71 34.79 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 165 155 86 118 145 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 38 63 46 38 U.S. GFS TDDs 193 193 149 164 180 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.2 99.5 99.7 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.8 8.0 8.0 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.2 107.3 107.7 102.2 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.5 2.5 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.5 5.6 5.9 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 10.9 10.7 10.7 5.6 U.S. Commercial 5.7 6.2 8.2 5.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 5.6 6.6 10.6 5.3 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.6 32.1 30.9 29.8 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.8 22.8 21.0 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.0 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 73.7 79.6 68.6 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 90.1 92.6 98.3 87.5 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Week ended Sep 16 Wind 9 9 10 8 6 Solar 4 4 3 3 3 Hydro 5 6 5 5 6 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 41 42 45 Coal 19 18 19 19 21 Nuclear 19 21 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.60 6.20 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.44 5.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 8.04 8.13 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.25 4.87 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.81 5.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.06 5.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.06 7.97 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.32 3.73 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.07 1.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 64.75 68.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 75.75 74.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 67.75 103.56 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 73.75 79.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 62.00 67.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 71.00 75.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Lisa Shumaker) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

