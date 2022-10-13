US Markets

U.S. natgas holds near 3-month low despite on big storage build

Scott DiSavino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-month low on Thursday as a big storage build offset forecasts for colder weather that should boost heating demand over the next two weeks.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Oct. 7.

That was in line with the 123-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf. It was also the fourth week in a row that stockpiles increased by over 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said last week's build was bigger than usual for this time of year due to mild weather and an increase in wind power that reduced the amount of gas power generators needed to burn to produce electricity.

Wind power produced about 9% of the nation's electricity last week, up from as little as 6% a few weeks earlier, according to federal energy data.

Weighing on prices in recent weeks has been near-record gas output and recent reductions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that should allow utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the ongoing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2 cents, or 0.3%, to $6.455 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract matched its close on Oct. 10, which was the lowest settle since July 12.

U.S. futures were up about 74% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $43 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1.

That puts European forwards on track for their lowest close since June 29 as strong LNG imports have boosted the amount of gas in storage in the northwest part of the continent to over 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd seen in October 2021.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 92.6 bcfd this week to 98.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 10.9 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)

Week ended Sep 30 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 7

Five-year average Oct 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+125

+129

+86

+82

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,231

3,106

3,357

3,452

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-6.4%

-7.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

6.55

6.44

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

44.75

44.93

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.71

34.79

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

165

155

86

118

145

U.S. GFS CDDs

33

38

63

46

38

U.S. GFS TDDs

193

193

149

164

180

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.2

99.5

99.7

94.2

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.0

7.8

8.0

8.0

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.2

107.3

107.7

102.2

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.1

2.5

2.5

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.5

5.6

5.9

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

10.9

10.7

10.7

5.6

U.S. Commercial

5.7

6.2

8.2

5.5

6.8

U.S. Residential

5.6

6.6

10.6

5.3

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.6

32.1

30.9

29.8

29.0

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.8

22.8

21.0

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

71.4

73.7

79.6

68.6

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

90.1

92.6

98.3

87.5

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Week ended Sep 16

Wind

9

9

10

8

6

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

5

5

6

Other

3

3

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

41

42

45

Coal

19

18

19

19

21

Nuclear

19

21

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.60

6.20

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.44

5.10

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.04

8.13

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.25

4.87

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.81

5.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.06

5.72

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.06

7.97

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.32

3.73

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.07

1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

64.75

68.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

75.75

74.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

67.75

103.56

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

73.75

79.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

62.00

67.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

71.00

75.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Lisa Shumaker)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

