U.S. natgas holds near 3-month low despite on big storage build
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a three-month low on Thursday as a big storage build offset forecasts for colder weather that should boost heating demand over the next two weeks.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Oct. 7.
That was in line with the 123-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 86 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf. It was also the fourth week in a row that stockpiles increased by over 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Analysts said last week's build was bigger than usual for this time of year due to mild weather and an increase in wind power that reduced the amount of gas power generators needed to burn to produce electricity.
Wind power produced about 9% of the nation's electricity last week, up from as little as 6% a few weeks earlier, according to federal energy data.
Weighing on prices in recent weeks has been near-record gas output and recent reductions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that should allow utilities to keep injecting more gas into storage than usual in coming weeks.
Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown of its 0.8-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance on Oct. 1 and the ongoing shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 2 cents, or 0.3%, to $6.455 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract matched its close on Oct. 10, which was the lowest settle since July 12.
U.S. futures were up about 74% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $43 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $35 in Asia JKMc1.
That puts European forwards on track for their lowest close since June 29 as strong LNG imports have boosted the amount of gas in storage in the northwest part of the continent to over 90% of capacity. European prices hit an all-time high of $90.91 on Aug. 25. NG/EU
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - have averaged just 1.3 bcfd so far in October, the same as September but well below 9.2 bcfd seen in October 2021.
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 92.6 bcfd this week to 98.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 10.9 bcfd so far in October from 11.5 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)
Week ended Sep 30 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 7
Five-year average Oct 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+125
+129
+86
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,231
3,106
3,357
3,452
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-6.4%
-7.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.55
6.44
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
44.75
44.93
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.71
34.79
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
165
155
86
118
145
U.S. GFS CDDs
33
38
63
46
38
U.S. GFS TDDs
193
193
149
164
180
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.2
99.5
99.7
94.2
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.8
8.0
8.0
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.2
107.3
107.7
102.2
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.1
2.5
2.5
2.3
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.5
5.6
5.9
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
10.9
10.7
10.7
5.6
U.S. Commercial
5.7
6.2
8.2
5.5
6.8
U.S. Residential
5.6
6.6
10.6
5.3
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.6
32.1
30.9
29.8
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.8
22.8
21.0
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
2.1
2.0
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
71.4
73.7
79.6
68.6
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
90.1
92.6
98.3
87.5
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Week ended Sep 16
Wind
9
9
10
8
6
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
5
5
6
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
41
42
45
Coal
19
18
19
19
21
Nuclear
19
21
19
19
18
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.60
6.20
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.44
5.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.04
8.13
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.25
4.87
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.81
5.33
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.06
5.72
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.06
7.97
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.32
3.73
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.07
1.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
64.75
68.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
75.75
74.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
67.75
103.56
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
73.75
79.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
62.00
67.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
71.00
75.50
