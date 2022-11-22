U.S. natgas holds at two-week high on rail strike worries

Adds latest prices, quote
Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held at a two-week high on Tuesday as worries that a possible rail strike offset forecasts heating demand would decline as the weather turns milder than normal.
Traders also noted the market had questions about whether Freeport will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid December as planned.
Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.
This matters because once the 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time cold winter weather will boost heating demand.
Even though the delayed Freeport restart caused one LNG vessel - LNG Rosenrot - to turn away from the plant last week, several other ships have remained near the facility - some for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage. In addition, the Prism Agility was expected to arrive at the plant site in a few days, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.
In other LNG news, the Cadiz Knutsen arrived at the Everett LNG terminal in Massachusetts with a cargo of the super-cooled fuel from Trinidad, the first LNG vessel to visit Everett since August, according to Refinitiv data.
But with Everett competing with European buyers willing to pay around $35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas versus just $7 in the United States, the Massachusetts port has imported only 16.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as LNG during the first 10 months of this year. That is down from 18.1 bcf during the same period in 2021 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 33.3 bcf, according to federal energy data.
New England depends on LNG and oil to fuel some power plants on the coldest days when most of the region's pipeline gas is being used to heat homes and businesses. About half of the power generated in New England comes from gas-fired plants.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery rose 0.3 cent to settle at $6.779 per mmBtu, their highest close since Nov. 7 for a second day in a row.
"Looking ahead as market players thin out even more for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday week, bigger price volatility is expected as ‘options expiration’ caps the end of this week," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates told customers in a note. NYMEX options for the December contract expire on Friday.
Gas futures were up about 84% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $38 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $29 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
With less cold weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 126.3 bcfd this week to 113.7 bcfd next week. The forecasts for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Week ended Nov 18 (Forecast)
Week ended Nov 11 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 18
Five-year average Nov 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-87
+64
-14
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,557
3,644
3,626
3,603
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.3%
-0.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.57
6.78
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
35.47
34.40
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
27.30
26.39
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
311
319
298
323
337
U.S. GFS CDDs
9
5
5
8
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
320
324
303
331
344
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.0
99.7
100.0
96.8
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
68.6
9.2
8.3
9.3
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.9
108.3
106.2
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
3.1
2.9
3.1
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.5
5.4
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.4
12.7
11.7
6.4
U.S. Commercial
14.2
15.4
12.4
13.6
11.5
U.S. Residential
23.1
25.4
19.7
21.5
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
32.2
31.6
28.9
26.7
26.0
U.S. Industrial
25.2
25.3
24.0
23.9
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.5
2.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.6
105.5
92.6
93.5
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
122.4
126.3
113.7
113.7
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Week ended Oct 28
Wind
9
95
15
12
15
Solar
2
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
7
6
5
5
Other
2
2
3
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
41
38
39
37
Coal
19
18
16
18
18
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.23
6.10
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.80
8.08
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.72
8.71
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.96
5.78
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.16
5.93
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
10.72
11.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.38
8.54
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.85
5.47
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.43
4.91
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
120.75
87.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
65.50
68.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
48.00
76.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
82.00
81.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
82.25
62.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
85.75
64.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
