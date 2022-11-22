U.S. natgas holds at two-week high on rail strike worries

Adds latest prices, quote

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held at a two-week high on Tuesday as worries that a possible rail strike offset forecasts heating demand would decline as the weather turns milder than normal.

Traders also noted the market had questions about whether Freeport will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid December as planned.

Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.

This matters because once the 2.1-billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time cold winter weather will boost heating demand.

Even though the delayed Freeport restart caused one LNG vessel - LNG Rosenrot - to turn away from the plant last week, several other ships have remained near the facility - some for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage. In addition, the Prism Agility was expected to arrive at the plant site in a few days, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

In other LNG news, the Cadiz Knutsen arrived at the Everett LNG terminal in Massachusetts with a cargo of the super-cooled fuel from Trinidad, the first LNG vessel to visit Everett since August, according to Refinitiv data.

But with Everett competing with European buyers willing to pay around $35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas versus just $7 in the United States, the Massachusetts port has imported only 16.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as LNG during the first 10 months of this year. That is down from 18.1 bcf during the same period in 2021 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 33.3 bcf, according to federal energy data.

New England depends on LNG and oil to fuel some power plants on the coldest days when most of the region's pipeline gas is being used to heat homes and businesses. About half of the power generated in New England comes from gas-fired plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery rose 0.3 cent to settle at $6.779 per mmBtu, their highest close since Nov. 7 for a second day in a row.

"Looking ahead as market players thin out even more for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday week, bigger price volatility is expected as ‘options expiration’ caps the end of this week," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates told customers in a note. NYMEX options for the December contract expire on Friday.

Gas futures were up about 84% so far this year as much higher global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $38 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $29 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

With less cold weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 126.3 bcfd this week to 113.7 bcfd next week. The forecasts for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Week ended Nov 18 (Forecast) Week ended Nov 11 (Actual) Year ago Nov 18 Five-year average Nov 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -87 +64 -14 -48 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,557 3,644 3,626 3,603 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.3% -0.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.57 6.78 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 35.47 34.40 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 27.30 26.39 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 311 319 298 323 337 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 5 5 8 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 320 324 303 331 344 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.0 99.7 100.0 96.8 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 68.6 9.2 8.3 9.3 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 108.9 108.3 106.2 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 3.1 2.9 3.1 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.5 5.4 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.4 12.7 11.7 6.4 U.S. Commercial 14.2 15.4 12.4 13.6 11.5 U.S. Residential 23.1 25.4 19.7 21.5 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 31.6 28.9 26.7 26.0 U.S. Industrial 25.2 25.3 24.0 23.9 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.5 2.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 105.5 92.6 93.5 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 122.4 126.3 113.7 113.7 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 25 Week ended Nov 18 Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Wind 9 95 15 12 15 Solar 2 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 5 5 Other 2 2 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 41 38 39 37 Coal 19 18 16 18 18 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.23 6.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.80 8.08 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.72 8.71 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.96 5.78 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.16 5.93 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 10.72 11.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.38 8.54 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.85 5.47 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.43 4.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 120.75 87.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 65.50 68.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 48.00 76.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.00 81.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 82.25 62.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 85.75 64.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

