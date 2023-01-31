U.S. natgas holds at 21-month low as output drop offsets falling demand

Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held near a 21-month low on Tuesday, keeping the contract on track for its second-biggest monthly drop in history, as a decline in output from this week's extreme cold offset forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.
Gas prices have been depressed for weeks due to a growing belief that the country has more than enough gas in storage for the rest of the winter and expectations that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas is still weeks away from pulling in big amounts of gas to produce LNG.
Output was on track to drop about 3.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) over the past week or so to a preliminary one-month low of 95.8 bcfd as cold weather and winter storms froze oil and gas wells - known as freeze-offs in the energy industry - in several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.
Despite this week's extreme cold, temperatures in the U.S. Lower 48 states have averaged about 42.2 degrees Fahrenheit (5.7 Celsius) so far in January, putting this month on track to be the warmest January since 2006 when the mercury averaged a record 42.8 F, according to data from Refinitiv and the federal government.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery remained unchanged at $2.674 per million British thermal units at 10:04 a.m. EST (1504 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest level since April 2021.
That kept the contract in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row and the 15th time this year.
For the month, the contract was down about 40%, putting it on track for its second-biggest monthly loss on record after dropping by 42% in January 2001.
Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the lower 48 U.S. states would remain mostly colder than normal through Feb. 4 before turning warmer than normal from Feb. 5 through at least Feb. 15.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 134.5 bcfd this week to 128.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
That should allow utilities to continue pulling less gas from storage for a fourth or fifth week in a row. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
The biggest wild card in the gas market remains when Freeport's export plant will exit a seven-month outage caused by a fire in June 2022.
Freeport is the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, and traders expect prices to rise once it starts pulling in big amounts of gas, boosting demand for the fuel. The plant can pull in about 2.1 bcfd of gas daily, about 2% of what U.S. gas producers take from the ground.
Freeport has been pulling in small amounts of gas (about 29 million cubic feet per day) since Jan. 26 when federal regulators approved the company's plan to start cooling down parts of the plant. But the plant will not start taking in large amounts of gas until it starts producing LNG.
Several analysts have said they do not expect it to start producing LNG until February, March or later.
Some vessels have turned away from Freeport in recent weeks, possibly including Corcovado LNG over the past 24 hours, which seems to be heading for another port.
But several tankers were still waiting in the Gulf of Mexico to pick up LNG from the plant, including Prism Courage (since around Nov. 4), Prism Agility (Jan. 2), Prism Brilliance (Jan. 26) and Kmarin Diamond (Jan. 26).
Week ended Jan 27 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 27
Five-year average Jan 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-138
-91
-261
-181
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,591
2,729
2,361
2,420
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+7.1
+4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.63
2.68
4.26
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
18.42
17.48
28.25
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
19.49
19.50
28.53
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
400
417
452
420
420
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
5
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
405
422
455
425
424
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
97.1
97.6
91.7
88.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.6
8.5
10.2
9.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
106.8
105.7
106.1
102.1
98.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.2
5.3
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.5
12.2
12.3
7.2
U.S. Commercial
16.5
18.0
16.7
19.4
17.1
U.S. Residential
27.9
30.7
27.8
33.3
29.8
U.S. Power Plant
32.3
31.7
31.3
29.6
28.5
U.S. Industrial
25.7
26.2
25.4
26.0
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
3.0
2.9
2.9
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
110.4
114.6
109.0
116.2
108.4
Total U.S. Demand
130.8
134.5
128.8
136.7
123.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Wind
14
11
13
11
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
38
36
38
36
Coal
19
19
18
19
18
Nuclear
22
21
21
21
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.82
2.83
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.20
2.64
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.40
13.00
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.48
2.33
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.42
4.13
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
12.00
3.23
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.13
10.81
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.20
2.28
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.38
2.71
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
87.50
33.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.50
27.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
106.50
15.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
100.00
172.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
90.75
70.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
91.50
71.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
