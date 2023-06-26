U.S. natgas hits over 3-month high on higher export forecasts, heat wave

Adds latest prices

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to their highest level in more than three months on Monday, with demand for LNG exports seen rising and soaring temperatures expected to boost cooling demand, especially in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.2 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.791 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), highest level since March.

"We've seen a pullback on drilling and increasing demand for LNG exports," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group, adding the hot temperatures in Texas were increasing cooling demand.

U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for an eighth week in a row for the first time since July 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Data provider Refinitiv predicted demand for exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to rise from 11 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 11.5 bcfd this week and 12.6 next week.

The number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks were also forecasted at 214, above the 10-year norm of 197 and the 30-year norm of 187.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

U.S power plants were seen consuming 41.1 bcfd of gas this week, up from 38.5 bcfd last week, and growing to 44.5 bcfd next week.

The higher LNG exports and power plant demand was expected to drive up total U.S. demand for natural gas from 94.7 bcfd last week to 97.9 bcfd this week, before rising to 102 bcfd next week.

Texas' power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), on Monday again projected electricity use would break records this week as homes and business cranked up air conditioning amid soaring temperatures.

ERCOT also projected power use would reach record highs last week but demand fell short of the record after storms and storm-related power outages reduced usage and consumers heeded the grid operator's June 20th call to conserve energy.

Regardless of when demand sets a new all-time high, the heat should boost the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for air conditioning since Texas gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Meanwhile, Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose, lifted by concern over the political situation in Russia and confirmation that the Netherlands' Groningen gas field will close this year. NG/EU

Week ended Jun 23 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 16 (Actual) Year ago Jun 23 Five-year average Jun 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 84 95 81 80 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,813 2,729 2,239 2,447 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.0% 15.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.73 2.63 7.60 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.46 10.41 33.44 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.84 12.07 29.72 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 3 4 5 6 U.S. GFS CDDs 214 215 207 197 187 U.S. GFS TDDs 216 218 211 202 193 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.7 101.3 101.3 97.8 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.8 7.5 7.1 8.9 7.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.5 108.8 108.4 106.7 97.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.2 2.1 2.3 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.5 12.6 10.5 6.0 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.6 3.4 3.6 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 38.5 41.1 44.5 37.9 34.8 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.0 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.1 77.6 80.7 74.0 71.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.7 97.9 102.0 92.8 85.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Week ended Jun 2 Week ended May 26 Wind 9 8 5 10 9 Solar 4 5 5 5 5 Hydro 6 6 7 8 9 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 43 45 40 40 Coal 17 16 17 15 15 Nuclear 19 19 20 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.22 2.27 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.27 1.11 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.96 3.10 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.25 1.14 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.32 2.21 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.90 3.35 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.08 5.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.17 2.24 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.83 1.87 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 45.50 42.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.00 33.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 53.00 35.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.50 38.33 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 18.50 13.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 18.75 12.50

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Aurora Ellis)

