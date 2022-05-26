U.S. natgas hits new 13-year high on output drop ahead of storage report

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% to a fresh 13-year high on Thursday on a reduction in daily output and an increase in fuel flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price gain also occurred ahead of a U.S. report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual for this time of year as hotter than normal weather boosted the amount of gas power generators burned to produce power for air conditioning.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 89 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended May 20. That compares with an increase of 109 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 97 bcf.

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 1.821 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.9% below the five-year average of 2.139 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On their last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for June delivery were up 23.6 cents, or 2.6%, to $9.207 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since August 2008 for a third day in a row.

That price increase caused futures for June to trade at a premium over July NGM22-N22 for the first time since the contracts started trading in 2009.

Futures for July NGN22, which will soon be the front-month, were up 2.2% to $9.19 per mmBtu.

U.S. gas futures are up about 147% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Despite supply concerns in Europe, U.S. futures have soared about 34% over the past month, while European prices slid about 12% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels continue to deliver cargoes.

Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1. With European gas stockpiles filling fast, traders noted LNG tankers may soon turn toward Asia where demand is expected to rise quickly as China starts to ease coronavirus lockdowns. Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe were only about 10% below the five-year normal versus about 15% in the United States. NG/EU

U.S. futures, however, continue to lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports.

In the U.S. spot market, next-day gas for Thursday at several hubs rose to the highest in years, including Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania at its highest since February 2014, PG&E citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL in Northern California at its highest since February 2019, and Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL and the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana at their highest since hitting record highs during the February freeze of 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

On a daily basis, however, output dropped about 2.0 bcfd over the past five days to near a one-month low of 93.7 bcfd due mostly to declines in Texas.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.5 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended May 20 (Forecast) Week ended May 13 (Actual) Year ago May 20 Five-year average May 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +89 +89 +109 +97 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,821 1,732 2,199 2,139 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -14.9% -15.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.98 8.97 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.81 27.40 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 22.22 22.07 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 22 24 34 31 33 U.S. GFS CDDs 130 126 90 98 117 U.S. GFS TDDs 152 150 124 129 150 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 94.9 95.1 92.5 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.3 7.6 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.3 102.8 99.8 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.6 2.6 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.0 6.1 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 13.0 13.1 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.1 4.6 5.0 5.6 U.S. Residential 4.8 4.9 4.1 4.8 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 29.8 31.0 27.6 26.0 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.6 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.5 67.3 67.0 65.4 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 89.6 88.9 88.7 84.2 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Wind 10 12 15 13 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 37 34 36 33 Coal 20 20 18 19 19 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.44 8.87 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 8.23 7.80 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 10.41 9.94 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 8.20 7.60 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.89 8.39 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 9.20 7.88 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.06 9.14 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.74 8.36 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.11 5.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 83.75 74.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 84.50 77.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 85.50 83.29 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 79.67 67.86 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 90.00 87.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 86.00 87.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.