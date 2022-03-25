U.S. natgas hits fresh 7-wk high on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports

March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a fresh seven-week high on Friday on forecasts cold weather next week will cause utilities to pull gas out of storage to meet an increase in heating demand.

Analysts said those utilities likely injected gas into storage this week because the weather was mild and heating demand low. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

U.S. prices also gained on Friday as rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about seven times over U.S. futures. NG/EUO/R

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.5 cents, or 1.6%, to $5.486 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 2 for a fourth day in a row.

That also puts the contract on track to rise for a fifth day in a row for the first time since January, and kept it in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a third day in a row for the first time since September 2021.

For the week, the front-month was up about 14%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since January. Last week, the contract gained about 3%.

The U.S. market, however, remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was trading little changed around $34 per mmBtu on Friday.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.3 bcfd this week to 103.4 bcfd next week before sliding to 98.6 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.81 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels for as long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Week ended Mar 25 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 18 (Actual) Year ago Mar 25 Five-year average Mar 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +9 -51 +7 -23 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,398 1,389 1,762 1,659 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -15.7 -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.40 5.44 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 35.98 34.48 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 34.68 34.12 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 235 233 198 234 219 U.S. GFS CDDs 19 19 15 22 20 U.S. GFS TDDs 254 252 213 256 239 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.8 94.0 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.1 8.4 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.9 102.4 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.0 13.2 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.8 11.7 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.9 17.4 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 22.0 21.8 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.8 23.1 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.2 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 75.3 81.0 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 97.3 103.4 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Week ended Mar 11 Week ended Mar 4 Week ended Feb 25 Wind 17 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 Natural Gas 30 31 33 34 33 Coal 18 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 21 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.19 5.26 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.37 4.42 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.52 5.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.40 4.36 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.81 4.75 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.63 4.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.73 4.76 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.40 4.40 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.20 4.03 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 51.50 53.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.25 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 60.50 56.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 42.75 39.96 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 49.25 37.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 55.50 46.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

