U.S. natgas hits 9-week high on rising demand, soaring crude price

April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a nine-week high on Monday as the gas market followed oil CLc1 and other energy prices higher and on forecasts for more U.S. gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months - prices in March averaged their highest in eight years - while global gas prices and demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) have soared as several countries seek to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.8 cents, or 1.5%, to $5.808 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27 for a fourth day in a row.

That kept the front month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a fourth day in a row and caused the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to rise to its highest since February 2010 for a second day in a row.

With LNG exports near record highs, U.S. gas speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their highest since early March, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose from 93.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March to 94.8 bcfd so far in April as more wells returned to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.5 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.8 bcfd so far in April. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.

European gas TRNLTTFMc1, meanwhile, slipped about 1% on Monday to around $36 per mmBtu on oversupply concerns. So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time. NG/EU

Since the United States will not be able to produce more LNG soon, the country has worked with allies to divert more LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, totaling about 18.3 bcfd. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 90% of capacity by Nov. 1.

Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 1

Five-year average Apr 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-19

+26

+19

+8

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,396

1,415

1,791

1,667

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.3%

-14.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.69

5.72

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

35.52

36.60

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

34.69

35.44

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

169

181

138

180

180

U.S. GFS CDDs

32

32

24

30

27

U.S. GFS TDDs

201

213

162

210

207

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.1

94.9

95.0

92.6

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.1

7.9

7.4

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.0

103.0

102.9

100.0

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.5

5.6

5.9

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

12.6

12.4

11.3

5.2

U.S. Commercial

11.9

9.7

8.6

7.1

8.3

U.S. Residential

17.7

13.9

11.8

8.6

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

24.4

24.2

22.8

23.5

24.0

U.S. Industrial

23.6

23.0

22.7

22.0

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.6

77.6

72.6

68.1

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

106.5

98.5

93.3

88.1

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Wind

11

15

15

15

13

Solar

4

4

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

34

32

31

31

33

Coal

21

19

18

20

21

Nuclear

21

20

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.43

5.46

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.27

5.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.12

6.20

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.12

5.19

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.44

5.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.59

5.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.36

5.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.72

5.07

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.56

4.47

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

56.00

52.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

58.50

51.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

58.29

38.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.00

34.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

28.00

42.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

30.50

48.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)

