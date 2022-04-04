U.S. natgas hits 9-week high on rising demand, soaring crude price
April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a nine-week high on Monday as the gas market followed oil CLc1 and other energy prices higher and on forecasts for more U.S. gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
U.S. gas futures have climbed in recent months - prices in March averaged their highest in eight years - while global gas prices and demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) have soared as several countries seek to wean themselves off Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.8 cents, or 1.5%, to $5.808 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Jan. 27 for a fourth day in a row.
That kept the front month in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a fourth day in a row and caused the 12-month futures strip NG12Mst to rise to its highest since February 2010 for a second day in a row.
With LNG exports near record highs, U.S. gas speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their highest since early March, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose from 93.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in March to 94.8 bcfd so far in April as more wells returned to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 98.5 bcfd this week to 93.3 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.8 bcfd so far in April. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
The U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
European gas TRNLTTFMc1, meanwhile, slipped about 1% on Monday to around $36 per mmBtu on oversupply concerns. So far this year, the U.S. gas market has followed European prices less than half the time. NG/EU
Since the United States will not be able to produce more LNG soon, the country has worked with allies to divert more LNG exports to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas in 2021, totaling about 18.3 bcfd. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 90% of capacity by Nov. 1.
Week ended Apr 1 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 25 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 1
Five-year average Apr 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-19
+26
+19
+8
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,396
1,415
1,791
1,667
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.3%
-14.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.69
5.72
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
35.52
36.60
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.69
35.44
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
169
181
138
180
180
U.S. GFS CDDs
32
32
24
30
27
U.S. GFS TDDs
201
213
162
210
207
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.1
94.9
95.0
92.6
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.1
7.9
7.4
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.0
103.0
102.9
100.0
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
5.5
5.6
5.9
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
12.6
12.4
11.3
5.2
U.S. Commercial
11.9
9.7
8.6
7.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
17.7
13.9
11.8
8.6
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
24.2
22.8
23.5
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.6
23.0
22.7
22.0
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.6
77.6
72.6
68.1
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
106.5
98.5
93.3
88.1
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Wind
11
15
15
15
13
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
34
32
31
31
33
Coal
21
19
18
20
21
Nuclear
21
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.43
5.46
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.27
5.32
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.12
6.20
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.12
5.19
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.44
5.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.59
5.40
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.36
5.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.72
5.07
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.56
4.47
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
56.00
52.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
58.50
51.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
58.29
38.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
39.00
34.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
28.00
42.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
30.50
48.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)
