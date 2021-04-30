U.S. natgas hits 9-week high on cooler forecast, record exports

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to a nine-week high on Friday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, record exports and a small decline in output.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 3.9 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.950 per million British thermal units at 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 22.

That kept the front-month in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a fifth day in a row for the first time since August 2020.

For the week, the contract was about 8% higher, putting it up for a third week in a row for the first time since February.

For the month, the contract was up about 13% after falling around 6% last month.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states slipped to an average of 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 91.5 bcfd in March due to routine spring pipeline maintenance. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.5 bcfd this week to 87.5 bcfd next week and 86.0 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally milder. The forecast for next week was slightly higher than Refinitiv estimated on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.5 bcfd so far in April, putting it on track to top the monthly record of 11.2 bcfd in March.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said that U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, Refinitiv data shows.

Week ended Apr 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 23 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 30

Five-year average Apr 30

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+81

+15

+103

+81

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.90

2.96

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.10

7.84

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.80

8.60

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

79

73

122

98

93

U.S. GFS CDDs

70

75

53

57

52

U.S. GFS TDDs

132

132

175

155

148

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.4

91.2

90.8

90.2

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.5

6.6

6.6

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.5

97.7

97.4

96.8

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.4

2.4

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.1

6.1

4.6

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.6

11.4

11.4

7.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

9.1

6.9

6.1

7.1

8.2

U.S. Residential

12.6

8.5

6.7

8.7

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

26.2

25.5

26.3

25.5

23.7

U.S. Industrial

23.4

22.2

22.1

22.1

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.1

69.6

67.6

69.8

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.1

89.5

87.5

84.9

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.91

2.98

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.34

2.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.91

4.01

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.20

2.24

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.73

2.79

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.41

2.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.25

3.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.67

2.71

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.50

32.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

22.00

26.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.50

31.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

38.75

42.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

31.00

32.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

31.75

33.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

