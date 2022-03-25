U.S. natgas hits 8-wk high on cooler forecasts, record LNG exports
March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% to an eight-week high on Friday on forecasts cold weather next week will cause utilities to pull gas out of storage to meet an increase in heating demand.
Analysts said those utilities likely injected gas into storage this week because the weather was mild and heating demand low. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. prices also gained on Friday as rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about seven times over U.S. futures. NG/EUO/R
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 17.0 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $5.571 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Jan. 27.
That also puts the contract up for a fifth day in a row for the first time since January, and kept it in technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a third day in a row for the first time since September 2021.
For the week, the front-month was up about 15%, its biggest weekly gain since January. Last week, the contract gained about 3%.
The U.S. market, however, remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was trading around $32 per mmBtu on Friday.
Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 97.3 bcfd this week to 103.4 bcfd next week before sliding to 98.6 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.81 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.
Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels for as long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.
Week ended Mar 25 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 18 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 25
Five-year average Mar 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+9
-51
+7
-23
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,398
1,389
1,762
1,659
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.7
-17.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.40
5.44
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
35.98
34.48
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
34.68
34.12
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
235
233
198
234
219
U.S. GFS CDDs
19
19
15
22
20
U.S. GFS TDDs
254
252
213
256
239
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
92.6
93.8
94.0
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.4
8.1
8.4
8.2
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
100.9
101.9
102.4
99.2
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.5
3.5
3.2
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.6
5.7
6.1
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.9
13.0
13.2
11.6
5.4
U.S. Commercial
12.8
9.8
11.7
9.2
12.3
U.S. Residential
19.8
13.9
17.4
13.1
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.3
22.0
21.8
23.3
25.0
U.S. Industrial
23.8
22.8
23.1
22.8
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.0
2.2
2.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
87.7
75.3
81.0
75.4
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
109.5
97.3
103.4
96.3
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Wind
17
15
13
10
12
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
8
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
Natural Gas
30
31
33
34
33
Coal
18
20
21
22
22
Nuclear
21
20
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.19
5.26
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.37
4.42
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.52
5.55
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.40
4.36
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.81
4.75
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.63
4.95
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.73
4.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.40
4.40
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.20
4.03
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.50
53.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.25
41.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
60.50
56.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
42.75
39.96
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
49.25
37.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
55.50
46.75
